The Niagara Power will be doing their part in the fight against cancer on Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium.
The collegiate baseball franchise, owned and run by Niagara University, will host a “Power Against Cancer” game at 1 p.m. against the Batavia Muckdogs, one of their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League foes.
Power players and coaches will sport special uniforms, which will be auctioned off during the game. There will also be a “Miracle Minute” bucket pass for fans wishing to donate. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Cancer survivors will receive free admission and be recognized during the game.
“The Niagara Power pride themselves on giving back to the community they play in,” Power Director of Operations James Roehl said in a press release. “With that being said, we are grateful to partner with the American Cancer Society to put on a benefit game that will provide critical funds towards research and patient services. Starting with the game this July, we hope that this partnership will grow into one of our best annual promotions and one that our local community can be proud of.”
“Power Against Cancer is a wonderful way for us to celebrate local breast cancer survivors and raise critical funds for our programs of breast cancer research, education, advocacy and patient services,” added kJoe LaVare, senior development manager for the ACS. “We’re excited to have this partnership with the Niagara Power. We’re excited about the prospects of this becoming a signature game for the Power and a great day of raising awareness and funds for the fight against cancer.”
The Power are 9-17 on the season, in eighth place in the PGCBL’s West Division. They have 18 games remaining, including tonight at the Newark Pilots. Saturday’s is the first of eight remaining home contests.
