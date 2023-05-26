This coming season, everything will be new at the Sal Maglie Stadium The new faces of the Niagara Power Baseball Club will be playing on a new field, under new owners, and with a new commitment to being part of our community.
Niagara's Vox Media will again be providing live streams of the home games played in June and July, and are announcing a new program for young people to get behind the scenes at home games.
The Vox Sports Team will be selecting one family at each game to return for a later game and be part of the Sports Broadcast Team. They will have opportunities to experience camera operation (including our remote control cameras), video editing and broadcast delivery and a number of other aspects of Game Production.
The selected family will enjoy food and soft drinks while being part of the experience, and young people will gain a real life experience of covering sports for Broadcast.
Vox is still seeking volunteers to operate cameras, work in the switching booth, and be part of the Broadcast Team. Free food and beverages are provided and volunteers only spend part of the game working, thanks to our rotation.
