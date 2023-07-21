LEWISTON — Braxton Bayless barely clasped his hands on a loose ball when associate head coach Kevin Devitt barked, “Let’s go!”
It’s July, the Gallagher Center is empty and there are more than three months until the first game of the season, but it was clear that Niagara’s men’s basketball team is going to have a different feel than last year.
The Purple Eagles were methodical and heavily reliant on star point guard Noah Thomasson to score points most nights. They lacked athleticism and versatility to play uptempo on offense and to create turnovers that resulted in gimme baskets.
Niagara ranked 349th out of 363 Division I teams with 63.3 possessions per 40 minutes, 274th in 3-point attempt rate, 272nd in steals and scored just 11.3 points per game off turnovers. But eight new players arrived for summer practices as the Purple Eagles transition to a quicker style of play.
Teams with athleticism challenged Niagara last season and head coach Greg Paulus’s staff has embraced the new free-wheeling college basketball culture that comes with the transfer portal to create a roster that might be his most versatile since taking the job.
“We’ve evolved and adapted to our personnel, each of my first four years,” Paulus said. “We’ve had four different ways that we’ve done things defensively or offensively and we’ve continued to try to learn our guys and put them in positions of strengths, whether that’s a little slower, a little faster, a different type of offense, a different type of defense. ... Now that we have our guys, we have to work with them and and we’re trying to see what they can and can’t do.”
Bayless and Thomasson dominated ball-handling responsibilities last season, but Thomasson is off to Georgia and Niagara has some new options. Bayless is one of two returning starters, but now the Purple Eagles have added graduate transfer Luke Bumbalough, who was mainly a shooter at Ball State, along with freshman Ahmad Henderson II, who makes up for his 5-foot-10 stature with quickness.
NAIA transfer Malik Edwards is also capable of playing point guard, as is Lance Erving, who started 11 games last season and played 18.8 minutes per game. Niagara also beefed up off the ball with transfers Dre Bullock (Louisiana Tech), Kwane Marble II (Loyola Marymount) and Randy Tucker (Green Bay), all of whom are 6-4 or taller and can play multiple positions.
“We’re going against our own level,” Bayless said. “Everyone’s good out here, so like we don’t have any weak links. Every day we’re just pushing each other to get better and it’s helping.”
David Mitchell brought versatility to the frontcourt when he transferred from Brown last year and Niagara added a few more players in the same mold in Yaw Obeng-Mensah (UMBC) and Aime Rutayisire (Barton Community College), giving the team three players who can play all three frontcourt spots alongside 7-footer Harlan Obioha.
Paulus can now mix and match his lineups by playing three bigger guards or three forwards or using a traditional three-forward, two-guard lineup.
“I think versatility is something we look for in recruiting,” Paulus said. “Playing different positions gives you a chance to play with different combinations, playing bigger, playing smaller, if you want to put do different things defensively, and so for us, I think that is something that we were looking for. I think that that just gives the roster as a whole more flexibility for different things that you’re able to do with them.”
What Niagara didn’t add was a primetime scorer to replace Thomasson. It lost more than 75% of its scoring from last season, including second-leading scorer Aaron Gray, who left after one season for Indiana State, alongside his cousin and assistant coach Antone Gray.
Bumbalough is the only player on the roster to average double-digits during his Division I college career, so whoever steps in as the leading scorer will be taking on a brand new role. Of course, it’s possible that Niagara doesn’t need to rely on one player like they have in recent years with Thomasson and Marcus Hammond, instead having a group of guys who favor the hot hand in any given game.
“A lot of schools only have a few guys that will touch the ball most of the time to get a bucket,” Obeng-Mensah said. “But having a group of guys that you could trust and that you can run up a play for them and do the job is amazing.”
Summer practices began in June and run through next week.
Niagara transfers
|Player
|Previous School
|Career Games
|Career Points
|Career Rebounds
|Career Assists
|Dre Bullock
|Louisiana Tech
|29
|5.1
|3.3
|0.6
|Luke Bumbalough
|Ball State
|117
|6.9
|1.9
|2.1
|Malik Edwards
|William Penn (NAIA)
|66
|11.1
|2.4
|1.5
|Kwane Marble II
|Loyola Marymount
|103
|6.3
|2.9
|0.9
|Yaw Obeng-Mensah
|UMBC
|64
|7.7
|5.8
|0.8
|Aime Rutayisire
|Barton (JUCO)
|29
|7.2
|3.7
|0.8
|Randy Tucker
|Green Bay
|62
|6.0
|3.2
|0.9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.