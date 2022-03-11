Niagara PAL to honor high school student-athletes

After a year hiatus, the Niagara Police Athletic League will again honor the best prep athletes from Niagara County high schools, Kenmore East, West and Grand Island during a virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the OSCatNFHS YouTube channel.
Niagara PAL will also name its winners for top male and female overall prep athletes, Comeback Athlete of the Year, Bob Fink Sportsperson of the Year and the Father Jerry Bartko Memorial Award.
The Male and Female Prep Athlete Award is given to a high school senior adhering to a high level of athletic achievement. The basic criteria are participation and excellence. The Unified Sport Award is given to an athlete that is graduating or aging out of the program that exhibits commitment and dedication to his/her sport(s). The basic criteria are participation and attitude.
This year's honorees are:
• Chloey Sanders, Barker — Sanders has played four years of soccer, two years JV basketball, one year varsity basketball, two years track and one year JV softball for the Raiders. She has been team captain for soccer twice and each year of basketball, earning the Coaches Award in each.
• Zachary Hill, Barker — Hill was first team all-division this fall and football and also earned the Sportsmanship Award. He finished second in the N-O in wrestling as a sophomore and senior. He's also treasurer of the band, vice president of his class and treasurer of Barker's chapter of the National Honor Society. Hill remained first in his class for all four years of high school and is still sorting out his college plans.
• Avery Mondoux, Grand Island — Moundoux was a three-year starter and two-year captain for varsity girls soccer, totaling 70 goals a 41 assists. She was three-time All-WNY and All-NFL and twice All-NYS, and capped her career with NFL player of the year as a senior. During her career, GI won two NFL girls soccer titles, three Section VI Class A1 championships and two overall VI Class A crowns. Mondoux was also a two-year letter winner in varsity indoor track. She is a NYSPHSAA scholar-athlete and made National Honor Society last year. She's also a member of the Interact Club, which helps the district connect with its community. Mondoux has committed to Division I Nicholls State, where she'll continue her soccer career while majoring in health and wellness and physical education.
• Brian Bielec, Grand Island — Bielec is GI's all-time winningest wrestler and was named its male athlete of the year in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. This year, he was named first team all-league in football, as well as GI's offensive player of the year and comeback player of the year. He was nominated for the Connolly Cup and made the GNN Sports Elite 11 All-Star Team. As a wrestler, Bielec has been first team all-league for five years, is a two-time Section VI champ and finished eight at the NYS Journeyman last year. This winter, he was named most outstanding wrestler and three tournaments and finished fifth in the state at 172 pounds. Bielec was captain for football and wrestling. In his spare time, he volunteers with special needs students through GIHS' Peer Buddy Program and outside of school with the Miracle League. Bielec plans to wrestle at a Division I college while majoring in business administration.
• Reagan Fast, Grand Island — Fast has been a member of the GI unified bowling team for three years, always smiling, positive and cheering on her teammates while continuing to try to improve her skills through dedication and hard work.
• Erin Donnellon, Kenmore East — Donnellon has competed in volleyball and both indoor and outdoor track throughout high school. In volleyball, she was the top server in the NFL and received a team award for it. As a junior in outdoor track, she placed second in the NFL and competed in sectionals in shot put. She also made first team All-NFL and earned KE's Coaches Award for leadership and ability. This winter, Donnellon moved up to third in school history in the weight throw. Outside of sports, she is active in the student government, National Honor Society and East's music program. She has been celebrated as a scholar athletes each season of her high school career and plans to study statistics and political science in college.
• Jacob Coburn, Kenmore East — Coburn earned first team all-league football and honorable mention All-WNY as a junior and senior. He was a three-year varsity starter on both sides of the ball and a team captain. He broke five school records, finishing the fall second in receiving yards per game and first in receptions among tight ends. Coburn also played basketball and soccer, starting and serving as captain for both. He's been on the honor roll throughout high school and is part of the KE Student Athletic Advisory Committee. Coburn is committed to play football for Division I Stony Brook, where he plans to study business and real estate.
• Olivia Woods, Kenmore East — Woods is a lifetime athlete, playing all sorts of sports outside of school that catered to athletes in special needs. With no options to play in high school, she advocated for East to start a unified program, which finally came to fruition in 2021. She played unified basketball with her brother, scoring the first basket in program history.
• Lean Fron, Kenmore West — Fron has played four years of varsity field hockey and softball and three years of basketball, serving as team captain in all three. She has earned high academic achievement, leadership and sportsmanship awards, team and individual scholar-athlete recognition and set a school record in softball. Fron was nominated for the Section VI All-WNY Scholar-Athlete scholarship, and her softball and basketball teams both placed second in sectionals. Fron is West's group leader for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and vice president of its National Honor Society. She also attended a NYSPSHAA leadership conference and is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Kenmore West Makes a Difference Committee, Link Crew and Young Women Empowerment Program. Fron plans to pursue a degree in sports management and play softball in college.
• Charlie Marzec, Kenmore West — Marzec was a two-year member of KW's varsity football, hockey and wrestling teams and is also a future Kenmore Club Rugby member. He was named second team all-division in football this fall, in addition to earning various character and coaches awards over his career. He was captain of both JV and varsity lacrosse and varsity wrestling. Marzec helped West hockey win a Section VI championship in 2021, and he was one of the top wrestlers in the NFL this winter. He will finish the spring with a second season starting for varsity lacrosse. Marzec plans to attend Gannon University to study cyber engineering while pursuing whatever club or walk-on athletic opportunities might arise.
• Chris "CJ" Dozier, Kenmore West — Dozier took up organized basketball for the first time through West's unified program, scoring the first points in its history. He went on to finish the season as the team's leading scorer.
• Tessa Schuey, Lewiston-Porter — Schuey was first team All-NFL for girls basketball the past two seasons, serving as team captain each time. She was also second team All-NFL in soccer as a junior and senior, captaining the program to the state final this fall. She also participated in track the past six seasons, earning second team All-NFL as a junior. Schuey is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteers when she can. She has been on high honor roll every semester of high school and holds a 102.04 GPA. She plans to play Division III basketball in college and major in education.
• Robert Woods, Lewiston-Porter — Woods made all-state soccer this fall and led all of Section VI in goals and points in 2020. He led the NFL in goals and points both seasons, was twice team captain and finished his career as L-P's second all-time goal scorer, a two-time All-WNY first teamer and a four-time All-NFLer. Woods also played varsity football and basketball, earning the Section VI Class B Sportsmanship Awards in the former. This spring, Woods will close out his athletic career returning to track. Woods was nominated as a scholar athlete in fall and participates in Masterminds, Varsity Club and Key Club. He also volunteers at the Niagara Pioneer soccer tournament and various 5K events and regattas, and has also helped out at Community Missions and by reading to elementary students through the One District One Book program.
• Megan Guay, Lockport — Guay has played four years varsity soccer and lacrosse and one year basketball for the Lions, serving as team captain for soccer and basketball as a senior. She twice made All-NFL soccer teams and helped the basketball team to an undefeated season as a sophomore. She has received multiple scholar athlete awards across all three sports and is president of her class as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Sources of Strength. Guay plans to attend Daemen College to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
• Logan Wendt, Lockport — Wendt played three years of varsity football, finishing as a captain this fall, as well as two years of both lacrosse and basketball. He was first team all-league during his senior football season after making second team as a sophomore and junior. He was also third team All-WNY and made the WNY All-Academic team, finishing top-10 in receiving stats across WNY from his tight end position. He also holds the school record for career receptions. Wendt is a member of the National Honor Society, Sources of Strength and Compeer Niagara, which is a program in the Mental Health Association. He plans to study psychology while continuing his football career at SUNY Cortland.
• Angelina DiTullio, Newfane — DiTullio played five varsity years of soccer, four of lacrosse and three basketball, serving as captain of all three. She started her career playing soccer as an 8th grader on a sectional champion, earned second team All-N-O as a freshman and sophomore and first team her final two seasons. As a junior, she was on four teams (soccer, basketball, competitive cheer and lacrosse) and this spring she'll try become the first Newfane athletes to compete in six (those four, plus softball and gameday cheer). DiTullio is fifth in her class with a 98 weight average, has been a class officer each year and is secretary for the National Honor Society. She plans to attend St. John's University and dual major in criminal justice and international affairs.
• Brady Harrington, Newfane — Harrington earned second team All-N-O soccer in two of his three seasons, captaining the Panthers as a senior. He was scholar athletes all three years of soccer and as a junior in basketball and baseball, both of which he is also expected to serve as captain. Outside of school, Harrington plays year-round travel soccer and baseball. He's also a member of the National Honor Society and is an Eagle Scout.
• Madison Vekich, Niagara Falls — Vekich has competed in four sports at NFHS, three years of softball, four of cross country and one each of bowling and indoor track. She earned second- and third-team All-NFL in cross country and second team in softball while also earning multiple scholar athlete awards in all four sports. Vekich plans to attend Niagara county Community College to start her physical education degree and continue her softball career.
• Aidan Robins, Niagara Falls — Robins is another four-sport athlete, playing four years golf, three hockey, two baseball and one volleyball. He is a two-time captain for both golf and hockey and earned third team All-NFL as a junior in baseball and senior in golf, as well as all-league honorable mention as a sophomore and junior in hockey. Robins is in the top 1% of his class with a 98.80 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society who was voted to his class board of directors. He plans to study economics in college.
• Elanna Lysiak, Niagara Wheatfield — Lysiak is a four-year varsity volleyball and softball team captain. She has been first team All-NFL each of the past four years and thrice All-WNY in both sports, earning All-NYS once in softball and twice in volleyball. She was GNN Sports player of the year for softball in 2021 and volleyball in 2021-22. She earned a sportsmanship award at one of her two state appearances. Lysiak is also president of the business club DECA and is involved in unified sports at NW. She plans to study biomedical science and continue her softball career at Division I St. John's University.
• Michael Huff II, Niagara Wheatfield — Huff has played four years varsity baseball and three golf at NW, earning All-NFL first team and All-NYS honorable mention in baseball. He's a two-year team captain who has earned NW's scholar athlete award and is also part of the National Honor Society and the Leadership Youth Niagara program. Huff will continue his academic and baseball careers at Division I Western Michigan University.
• Kylie Miranto, North Tonawanda — Miranto is a three-sports varsity athlete, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She's been a soccer starter since eighth grade, earning first team All-NFL her final three seasons. She led the NFL in goals as a senior and was twice captain. This winter, she was captain of basketball, which she's played four years, making second team All-NFL as a junior. She joined lacrosse as a freshman as well, making all-league as a junior. Miranto will go to Daemen College to major in forensics while playing both soccer and lacrosse.
• Ryan McAvoy, North Tonawanda — McAvoy played three years varsity hockey and two each lacrosse and golf at NT. He earned NT's offensive MVP and commitment awards for hockey and qualified for sectionals in golf, earning third-team honors. McAvoy received multiple scholar-athlete awards and was nominated for All-WNY scholar athlete in fall. He'll head to Niagara County Community College next fall to major in business administration and go out for the hockey team. After college, he wants to become a pilot.
• Kara Choate, Royalton-Hartland — Choate has played five years varsity soccer, three basketball and one softball, serving as team captain on the pitch. As a soccer senior, she earned fourth team all-state and second team All-WNY while finishing fourth in Section VI in both goals and assists. She has been first team All-WNY all four years of high school and finished her career with school records in goals in a single game and total career points. Choate is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to attend Roberts Wesleyan College, where she'll major in childhood education and continue her soccer career.
• Trent Choate, Royalton-Hartland — Choate is a four-year varsity soccer player and wrestler. He earned first team All-N-O his final three seasons on the pitch, serving as captain as a junior and senior. His junior season, he made first team All-WNY. Choate has received many scholar-athlete awards and has been a member of the captains club since he was a junior. He plans to continue his soccer career in college while studying mechanical engineering.
• Carly Dell'Oso, Starpoint — Dell'Oso has participated in varsity volleyball and basketball since her sophomore year, serving as team captain for both the past two seasons. She earned Starpoint's coaches award as a basketball junior and has been recognized as a NYSPHSAA scholar athlete every season of her career. As a senior, she earned All-WNY scholar athlete honorable mention. Dell'Oso has been class president each year of high school, is a member of multiple honor societies and is chariwoman of the Lock-In to Lock-Out Cancer Committee, which plans to raise $20,000 for cancer research this year.
• Nate Adams, Starpoint — Adams has participated in four years of varsity cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, serving as team captain for all three. He qualified for the NYSPHSAA cross country championships as a junior and senior and was part of the Starpoint team that swept Section VI Class B1 in fall. Adams holds four school indoor track records and has earned multiple scholar athlete awards in all three sports. He's also a member of the National Honor Society, among other societies at Starpoint. He plans to study materials engineering and chemical engineering while continuing to run in college.
• Isabelle Lemke, Wilson — Lemke is a three-sports star, goaltending soccer to deep sectional runs in three of her four years. She finished her high school career with 22 shutouts. She also is Wilson's go-to scorer in basketball, earning first team All-N-O as a senior, its fourth straight season undefeated in N-O play. Her top sport is softball, which she'll continue to play next year at Division III Fredonia State. She was first team All-N-O as a junior and holds a career batting average of .408 with 31 steals and 40 hits in 35 games.
• Xavior Fitzgibbon, Wilson — Fitzgibbon earned first team all-league and All-WNY honorable mention while being named Class C North Defensive Player of the Year in football this fall, when he led the Lakemen in tackles and tackles for loss. He also landed a spot on the GNN Sports Elite 11 All-Star Team. This winter in wrestling, he placed second in the 215-pound division at the N-O tournament.
Niagara PAL will announce its top overall male and female prep athletes during its presentation Tuesday.
As for the other awards, her are the winners:
• Alan Pogel, Bob Fink Sportsperson of the Year — Pogel graduated from NW in 1973 and Valparaiso University in both 1977 and '82, when he finished law school. He's been an educator and coach in the NW school district for more than 40 years, coaching girls basketball, softball, football, track and boys modified basketball. He currently teaches social studies. Pogel also volunteers with a variety of organizations, including Athletes in Action and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also works with charities like Adopt-a-Family, Coats for Kids, Help for the Homeless and the Thankful Thursdays Food Drive program he established. He was selected the 2021 Niagara PBA Citizen of the Year and is a member of the NW hall of fame.
The Fink award is annually presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to athletics.
• Gary Jackson, Father Jerry Bartko Award — Jackson served 21 years in the Army before returning home to become a paster. Through his church, he offers classes to men on how to be better fathers and community members, distributes food to those in need, manages a COVID testing site and runs a youth learning program. Jackson plays in the Pastors vs. Police basketball game each year and is head coach of the Niagara Wheatfield girls varsity basketball program.
The Bartko Award is new this year and presented to a coach or game official who best exemplified Bartko's values of compassion, fairness, diversity, inclusion, equality and sportsmanship.
• Riley Decker, GI, Female Comeback Athlete of the Year — In 2020, Decker has an echocardiogram and ultrasound that revealed she had a 22-millimeter hole in her heart. It was diagnosed as an atrial septal defect and Riley underwent surgery on Sept. 17. The doctors decided that she should begin her recovery immediately. She did warmup laps wearing heart monitors. Each day she did a little more, and on Oct. 20, one month and three days after her surgery, Riley competed in her first 5K race. She finished the 2020 cross country season, competed as Grand Island’s top decathlon athlete and went on the compete in all 10 cross country races of the 2021 season. Decker is currently participating in indoor track as a sprinter and high jumper and has not missed a meet.
• Brian Bielec, GI, Male Comeback Athlete of the Year — In March 2020, Bielec suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee during the start of the lacrosse season. Surgery was done but he was not able to return to lacrosse or football due to COVID. He continued to rehabilitate his knee, only to re-tear the meniscus in April 2021. He missed the football season due to the second surgery but again rehabbed his knee. Two months after the second surgery he competed in the 2021 spring wrestling season. Bielec played football in fall 2021 and wrestled in the 2021-22 season. Even when not able to participate, he was at every practice and game cheering for his teammates.
The Comeback Athlete of the Year Awards are sponsored by University Sports Medicine of Niagara and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
