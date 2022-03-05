Niagara ousted from AHA tournament, swept by Bentley

LEWISTON — Niagara hockey is out of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs after dropping a 4-1 decision to Bentley Saturday night at Dwyer Arena.
The No. 8 Purple Eagles (11-22-3, 10-14-3 AHA) lost Gam 1 of the series in overtime Friday night at Dwyer. With the win, No. 9 Bentley (14-18-2, 11-14-2 AHA) moves on to play No. 1 AIC next weekend.
“I thought Bentley was real good tonight and very committed and very connected to everything that they were doing,” said head coach Jason Lammers.
Bentley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, before Walker Sommer scored to make it 2-1. Bentley nearly made it a 3-1 game on a 2-on-0 break, but the puck hit the crossbar. Neither team scored in the second, while Bentley added two more goals in the third to put the game away.
While the team’s defensive game suffered in giving up four goals, the offense didn’t click as well as it should have, Lammers said.
“Offensively, for whatever reason, I didn't think we created enough or had a good enough push to really threaten them,” he said.
Niagara went 0-for-3 on the power play, but did have several chances.
Albin Nilsson and Christian Groscak both hit posts during the game, and the Purple Eagles had several chances narrowly miss going into the net. Lammers said that’s how the year went for his team.
“I thought those plays are kind of indicative of our season,” he said.
Lammers said he didn’t expect his team to be making such a quick exit from the playoffs. To hear the players and coaches talk, this version of the Purple Eagles may be the closest the team has been to each other in several years.
“I didn't think we'd be sitting here talking about this right now,” he said, “because there's so much love and so much magic in that room.”
The night marked the end of the collegiate careers of graduate student Chris Harpur and seniors Zac Herrmann, Jordan Wishman, Jack Zielinski, Sommer and several other players. That made it an emotional night, Lammers said.
“I cried,” he said, describing what he said to the team after the game. “We told them how much we love them.”
Going forward, Lammers said he’s thankful for the standard his leadership group set for the team, and expects that culture to continue into next season.
“I told the guys it's not about coming to Niagara to play hockey anymore,” he said. “It's about having to live up to a standard that's been created here. And it's real obvious if you don't and it's real obvious if you do.”
