Niagara opens AHA hockey tournament with Bentley

Niagara University hockey opens the playoffs this weekend at Dwyer Arena, playing a best-of-three series against the Bentley Falcons.
Games one and two are slated for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., while game three, if needed, will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The No. 8 Purple Eagles (11-20-3, 10-13-3 Atlantic Hockey) enter the series coming off a tie and an overtime loss at AIC last weekend (Niagara won a shootout in the first game), while No. 9 Bentley (12-18-2, 10-14-2 AHA) lost two games against Holy Cross to close out the season. The two teams played twice this season at Dwyer Arena, with Niagara winning the first game 6-5, and the second, 3-2.
Coach Jason Lammers said his team is in a good spot heading into the series.
“I really like our team,” he said. “We’ve got everybody back finally, and healthy. It’s good to have everyone back and going.”
Having played top-ranked AIC, RIT and Canisius over the last three weeks heading into the playoffs, Lammers said it feels like the team has been involved in playoff games for a while.
“I know the guys will be ready to rock-and-roll for sure this weekend,” he said.
There are several factors that play into being a successful playoff team, Lammers said. The players taking care of themselves through proper eating and sleep habits is top of the list.
“We measure different physical analytics, and our jump scores continue to go up, or at least stay the same with a lot of guys,” he said. “So, that means we're getting faster, and our energy is at least the same, which is really important.”
Focus also plays a role, right from the start of the season.
“We practice to be the best team at the end of the year,” Lammers said. “That's our mentality from day one.”
Having fun while playing hockey is vital, Lammers said. When hockey isn’t fun, players get burned out on it. Rest is also part of the equation.
“We've tried to manage some minutes,” he said. “We've tried to space some things out. We've tried to give some days off.”
From a player standpoint, Lammers said he’s looking for strong games from starting goaltender Chad Veltri. He’s also relying on four senior defensemen, captain Chris Harpur, Zac Herrmann, Jack Zielinski and Jordan Wishman, to play strong and start the play coming out of Niagara’s zone.
“We're really looking for those guys to be able to defend and then start the rush for us and create some offense,” he said.
Up front, Lammers will be counting on players like Ryan Naumovski, Albin Nilsson and Walker Sommer to put the puck in the net. He’ll also be relying on players like Jason Pineo, Johnny Hill, Lars Rodne, Christian Gorscak and Shane Ott.
“What I've learned a lot over time is that it's going to be the third line guys that really make a difference for us,” he said. “I think the third line will be critical to what we're doing.”
Defenseman Drew Bavaro leads Bentley in points, and he’ll be someone the Purple Eagles will be keeping an eye on, Lammers said. Bavaro can drive the play and may be the best player in the conference. Overall, as a team, Bentley plays at a good pace.
“They get up and down the sheet really, really well,” he said. “You have to forecheck well and eliminate their time and space. If you give them line rushes and easy zone entries, it could be a long night for you.”
Lammers said his group is thrilled to have home-ice advantage for this series and is hoping for a large turnout in the arena.
“I just really, firmly believe that Dwyer can be the hardest building to play in the country,” he said.
The games will stream on Flohockey.tv, and Frank Gallo’s call can be heard on the Tune-In app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.