The basketball banners hanging in the Gallagher Center overwhelmingly skew toward the men.
But that might change soon.
When Jada Pierce took over in 2015, the Niagara women’s basketball program was a hollow shell. There were some pieces here and there, but there was a lot to do. A decade earlier, the Purple Eagles endured a five-year stretch of fewer than five wins three times. They hadn’t finished above .500 overall or in the MAAC since 2004-05.
Pierce doesn’t deny that it has been a slow build either. Niagara had fewer than 10 wins in each of her first two seasons and a total of 10 conference wins during that time. But there has been a gradual progression since.
The Purple Eagles hovered around .500 in the MAAC most of the next four years and finally finished 11-9 last season, although not quite ready to be a contender. This season, however, has been different.
After a 1-7 non-conference schedule and a 2-2 start in conference play, Niagara has raced to the upper echelon of the MAAC standings. This year, the Purple Eagles will be legitimate contenders in the MAAC tournament and their first chance to make history comes Thursday.
Sitting at 12-4 in the MAAC, a win at Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. Thursday will allow Niagara to tie a program record for MAAC wins in a season and it can break the record set by the 2002-03 team with another win at Marist on Saturday.
The record appears imminent, as the Purple Eagles have four games to earn two wins, while having a chance to avenge two prior losses.
“You don’t want to just bring anyone in,” Pierce said. “And I think getting to the point where you have the type of young women that we have on our team now that are committed, that work extremely hard, that have bought into the system of what we’re doing has helped.
“Honestly, the continuity of staff, I can’t not mention that, because the correlation between what we’re doing now and what was going on before is we’ve had continuity in our staff is tremendous. ... The players are now hearing the same voices and there’s no drop off.”
Angel Parker knows what the perception of Niagara women’s basketball was prior to her arrival. Having attended Cardinal O’Hara, she was familiar with the program. She could also see it starting to build.
Niagara went 9-9 and 8-10 in the MAAC in the two years before arriving on campus and she wanted to be part of taking the program to the next level.
At 16.5 points and 3.3 steals per game, Parker is the No. 2 in the conference in both categories, trailing only her sister, Aaliyah, who is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 steals per game.
Now she sees more people in the bleachers during games and more interest in the team at the school. They even caught the attention of reigning WNBA assists leader Natasha Cloud, who played for St. Joseph’s while Pierce was an assistant.
Boff of em🗣 @aaliyahhh_5 is solid af. clutch boards to seal the game. And @angel_parker13 with clutch baskets and pressure defense😤 I gotta come through and see @CoachJada too🫶🏾— Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) December 21, 2022
“Every year I felt that we’ve taken a step,” said Angel Parker, who is 33 steals away from being the school’s all-time leader. “Like even my first year, I felt that we could have won it. I think we’ve always had the potential and it’s just building off of that potential and building off that belief that we can do it and then doing those things that will get us to that place.”
Parker and Nickelle O’Neil still argue over how long they’ve known each other. They were teammates at O’Hara — along with fellow Niagara players Jade Rutledge and Amelia Strong — but O’Neil has a different viewpoint of Niagara’s ascent.
O’Neil spent the last two seasons playing for conference foe Saint Peter’s and she says it was a nightmare to play against the Purple Eagles. She said playing against Niagara was like playing in a championship game because it was so intense and it made her wonder what it would be like to play with them. But when she finally transferred, it was still a bit of a surprise.
“I feel like we’re one of the hardest working teams in the country,” said O’Neil, who is third in the MAAC with 2.6 steals per game. “Just from how we prepare, film we do, the conditioning we’re in. We work really hard in the defense that we do as well. It’s havoc.”
That havoc — or “Hurricane Havoc” as Pierce calls it — has made Niagara an entertaining team to watch. Walking the ball up the floor every possession is prohibited, as the Purple Eagles attempt to force an up-tempo style of play every game.
Niagara is averaging 15.8 steals per game, which is 2.2 more than any other team in Division I. It also ranks first in the country in turnovers forced at 29.3 per game, which is 4.5 more than any other team.
The Purple Eagles also have a knack for playing in close games. Seventeen of their 24 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer, with three overtime games, including a 65-56 win over Fairfield on Sunday at the Gallagher Center.
“I’m just happy that they’re reaping those rewards from that because they work hard every single day,” Pierce said. “We want them to have that following because they’ve earned it. Even Nickelle, she wasn’t here before, but she’s somebody who we’ve already established a relationship with and knew her from high school. Having her here has been like a bonus and she’s got fans that follow her, too, which is pretty cool.”
