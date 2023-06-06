KENMORE — For years, Niagara was looking to expand. It was expecting to do this in-house.
The Niagara athletics department was ready to follow the blue-print of success created by the women’s bowling program at Medaille University in recent years and create a program of its own. Little did they know that unfortunate circumstances would allow an absorption.
Just three weeks after Medaille announced its closure, Niagara University officially introduced its own women’s bowling program starting this fall in a press conference held Monday at Classic Lanes in Kenmore.
Niagara’s new program, which is the 19th overall and 11th for women’s, will have a heavy Medaille influence this fall. Not only are head coach Jeff Walsh and assistant coach Peggy Kuhn moving over to Monteagle Ridge, so too are six of the Medaille bowlers that led the Mavericks to a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament and a Class of 2023 recruit.
After being part of Medaille’s coaching staff since the 2016-17 season, including the last two years as head coach, Walsh felt mixed emotions about making the move.
“I would say it’s a bittersweet day,” said Walsh, who rolled the commemorative first bowl to end the ceremony. “It’s kind of sad on one aspect but super exciting on the other side. So, we’re looking forward to it. And I know Coach Peggy and I have talked a little bit over the last couple weeks about getting to this day, and here we are, and we’re pretty excited about it.”
There has been some history with collegiate bowling in the Greater Niagara region. Niagara County Community College in Sanborn had several individual National Champions in both men’s and women’s bowling in the 1970s and 1980s. Plus, the Thunderwolves only team national championships to date were won in men’s bowling in 1976 and 1979. The sport was reinstated briefly on campus roughly 15 years ago but hasn’t appeared since.
And in terms of a Division I program, what Niagara is building will be the first of its kind in the Western New York region.
Simon Gray, the university’s associate vice president for athletics, said he hopes the new team will make a presence and keep the Niagara County bowling history alive while also providing more national exposure, like the men’s and women’s basketball and women’s swimming teams have in recent years.
“This is a bowling rich area with a lot of tradition,” Gray said. “And, we expect that to continue and maybe only expand. And so anything that we can do, first of all, to elevate Niagara University through athletics, is what our priority is. And we feel like bowling can do that for us.”
Having the opportunity to compete once again is already impacting the bowlers who were affected.
Mackenzie Smith was heading into her junior year at Medaille and was on a work shift when she heard of the closing. Because there aren’t enough NCAA bowling programs, Smith and her Mavericks teammates were already competing against higher competition, ranging from Division I Nebraska and Division II Daemen, located in Amherst, this past year alone.
Smith, an international student from Canada majoring in communications, hopes the success and culture built at Medaille will carry over to Niagara rather quickly.
“The support we have from our coaches is just absolutely amazing,” Smith said. “And the way that we gel as a team, we all work together, we all pick each other up. And it’s amazing what we can all do together when we need to.”
While there is no official word on whether the team will join a conference or compete independently in year one, Niagara is already starting to form its schedule. The Purple Eagles will kick off its inaugural season at Division II Mercyhurst the first weekend of October and have plans to host two tournaments at Classic Lanes in November and February 2024.
