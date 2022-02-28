Most times, if a Niagara basketball team is matching the legendary Taps Gallagher, for whom the Purple Eagles' home venue is named, something very good has just happened.
Then again...
Niagara made some history Sunday, losing 63-36 at Saint Peter's. It was the fewest points scored for the program since Feb. 15, 1947, when Gallagher's Purple Eagles lost at St. John's, 46-36. That was Gallagher's first season back on Monteagle Ridge after stepping away for three years to join the Navy during World War II.
The Purple Eagles scored 20 points in the second half, which would have tied their season-low but was still an improvement from their start. Their 16-point first half was their worst of the season. They've scored 25 points or less in a half 11 times and less than 30 19 times. All five of their lowest-scoring halves have come in their last five games, a road trip during which they went 1-4.
Niagara committed as many fouls (13) as field goals made. The Purple Eagles actually outshot Saint Peter's from 3 (20%-15%) and made more free throws (7-6), but the Peacocks shot an absurd 64.9% on 2-point field goals. Saint Peter's had more rebounds (46) and points in the paint (40) than Niagara did total points.
Marcus Hammond scored a game-high 14 points but was 5 of 17 from the field and 0 of 4 from deep. Noah Thomasson was 0 for 8 and didn't score a point. Greg Kuakumensah scored eight but on 10 field-goal attempts. Forwards Sam Iorio and Jordan Cintron, pulled from the starting lineup before a Feb. 19 win at Canisius, combined for six points, six rebounds and a block in 39 minutes.
Daryl Banks III had 13 points to lead Saint Peter's (14-11, 12-6), which clinched a top-three finish in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with the victory. Eight Peacocks scored at least five points, which would have tied for third on Niagara.
The Purple Eagles (12-15, 7-11) will finish under .500 in the MAAC for the eighth time in nine seasons since Joe Mihalich left for Hofstra. They still have a prayer of finishing in the top five and earning a first-round bye in the tournament, though they'll need to win home games Thursday against Siena and Saturday against Marist and get plenty of help.
