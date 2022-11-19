Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy and windy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy and windy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.