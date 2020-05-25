Niagara nabs Longwood transfer Jordan Cintron

Jordan Cintron knew what he was looking for when he entered the transfer portal in late March. He'd already found it once.
Four years ago, while attending Bull City Prep Academy in Durham, N.C., Cintron committed to Longwood and head coach Jayson Gee, with whom he'd built a solid relationship. Gee, though, was let go following the 2017-18 season.
Friday night, Cintron announced his commitment to Niagara, believing he's found the same in Greg Paulus, Brett Ervin and Bryan Smothers.
"Definitely getting to know the coaching staff, they're some great guys," Cintron said in a phone call Sunday night. "Even on the phone (because of the COVID-19 outbreak), I was still able to get a sense of what they were looking for and what they're all about.
"They did a great job getting to know me, answering my questions honestly and fully, and I was able to get a lot of things that I wanted for my future. They laid all the cards out for me with what to expect. I align with those expectations."
Cintron averaging 13.9 minutes, 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds playing 27 of 33 games as a freshman at Longwood. He boosted those numbers to 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore, playing all 34 games — including 11 starts.
Last season, Cintron played 31 of 32 games, making 29 starts. He averaged 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 24.3 minutes a night.
Modern basketball is position-less, and the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Cintron certainly fits.
"People ask me (what position I play), I just tell them I'm a basketball player," he said. "I can play on the wing, have some experience in the post, on the perimeter, mid-range, all those kinds of things. I don't like to pigeonhole myself into a position. I'm very versatile, so that's one of my strengths."
Wherever Cintron lines up for Niagara, it won't be until 2021-22. He'll sit next season, whatever it looks like, due to NCAA transfer rules.
When he does finally don the purple and white, he'll pair a physical frame with a aggressive game, something the Purple Eagles certainly missed in 2019-20.
"I think (physicality and defense) are some of my strengths," he said. "My defensive tendency is to go hard and be aggressive. I play my hardest on the defensive end, and that kind of automatically translates to offense."
Under NCAA rule, Niagara cannot comment on Cintron until he officially enrolls. The Purple Eagles have one more open scholarship for 2020-21.
