LEWISTON — First place will have to wait.
Niagara missed a chance to move into a first-place tie atop the MAAC standings with Iona after a 61-54 loss to the Gaels on Thursday at the Gallagher Center, but that wasn’t what it was disappointed about after the game.
The Purple Eagles, who entered winners of nine of their last 10 games, had plenty of chances to beat conference-leading Iona, but left too many open shooters and didn’t convert enough turnovers into points.
Niagara forced 31 turnovers, but managed to score 32 points off of them. It also had a 14-1 edge on the offensive glass, but tallied just 15 second-chance points. and despite all the turnovers, the Gaels shot 54.1% the field, including 8 of 17 from 3-point range.
Still, the Purple Eagles are undeterred, feeling they can still play with and beat any team in the MAAC. It’s just a matter of regrouping for a stretch of five of the next six games on the road.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in, but that shouldn’t affect what we do on the other end and I think we allowed that to kind of get in our heads a little bit,” Niagara head coach Jada Pierce said. “And for us, we’re going to be more determined. Kids are going to get in now and get more shots up and do all those little things to kind of get us prepared for our next opportunity.”
Niagara and Iona traded blows in the first quarter, but Iona grabbed the lead by going 4 of 7 from 3. The Gaels built a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but the Purple Eagles kept it close, with Angel Parker rattling in a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to trim the lead to six.
It was ultimately a common theme, as Niagara (10-10, 9-3 MAAC) would cut into the lead, only for Iona to push it back again. Parker fed Niagara Falls native Amelia Strong for a layup late in the third quarter, but the Gaels finished the frame on a 12-2 run.
“We let ourselves just get in our heads and not follow our principles,” Niagara sophomore Aaliyah Parker said. “You have to be disciplined the whole game.”
When Niagara was disciplined in its full-court press, it created the havoc Pierce desired. But other times, Iona (16-5, 11-1) was able to move the ball across the half-court line and have its pick of open shooters.
At a certain point, the Purple Eagles could have abandoned the press and made the Gaels execute in the half-court, but that would be abandoning their identity. Niagara leads the nation in steals and it has thrived upon making teams pay for turnovers during their hot streak in conference play.
Shooting percentage aside, the press was effective enough to force more than 30 turnovers. The Purple Eagles just couldn’t convert at a high enough clip. They shot 37.7% — 5 of 19 from 3 — and fell to 0-8 in games where they do not score at least 60 points.
“It wasn’t like they didn’t turn the ball over. They did,” Pierce said. “So it’s one thing if somebody has maybe only 12 turnovers when you look at the stat sheet and we lose by 20, but that’s not the case. So we’re going to continue to work at and do what we do. Hurricane havoc. That’s who we are and we’re gonna stick with it and we have the players to do it.”
Now Niagara must find a way to get its momentum back, particularly on a road trip as the regular season hits the final month. But there is reason to see improvement, even in a disappointing loss.
The Purple Eagles forced 30 turnovers, but needed a 22-point fourth quarter to bring the score closer in the first matchup with Iona, a 10-point loss on Jan. 2. The Gaels led by 19 in the fourth quarter Thursday, before Niagara closed the gap, but the game was largely competitive throughout thanks to 22 points from Angel Parker and 18 from Aaliyah.
There could be another opportunity at Iona in the MAAC tournament and Niagara has proven it can beat every other team in the conference, save for Marist, a team it plays again Feb. 25.
“I think it’s kind of just sticking to our principles,” Angel said. “That’s what happened in that first game and ultimately happened in the second game. We just have to make sure that we stick to what we do and not fall prey to just getting down on ourselves.”
Juana Camilion had 19 points (and drew 11 fouls), while Kate Mager had 18 points for Iona.
Niagara travels to Saint Peter’s at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
