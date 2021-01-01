Niagara men, women take losses

The new year did not bring great fortune to Niagara University basketball.
The NU men and women both lost Friday, the former at Marist and the latter in their season opener hosting Iona.
The men maintained a small lead into the second, but a 14-4 Marist run in the early part of the half proved the difference in a 63-61 loss.
The Red Foxes (6-1, 4-1 Metro Atlantic), who entered shooting 31.4% from deep on 17 tries a game, put up 31 3-pointers, 13 of which found the bottom of the net (41.9%).
Niagara (3-4, 2-3), which hit 37.2% of its 3-pointers last season and returned most all of its top shooters, continued its cool start from deep this year. The Purple Eagles hit 7 of 22 (31.8%) against Marist, dropping their season mark to 32%.
Marcus Hammond scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the first half for NU, going 7 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 6 from deep. Nicholas Kratholm added 11 points — all in the second half — on 4-of-7 shooting. The rest of the Purple Eagles combined to shoot 12 of 37 (32.4%) for the game.
Ricardo Wright led Marist with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. The Red Foxes had four players make at least a pair from deep.
The Niagara women, meanwhile, were right with Iona until a runaway fourth quarter left them with a 65-47 loss.
The Purple Eagles (0-1, 0-1) trailed by two entering the fourth, but the Gaels (4-4, 3-2) dominated the final stanza, 25-9.
Olivia Vezaldenos outscored Niagara on her own with 11 points in the quarter and finished with a game-high 25 off the bench for Iona.
Sophomore forward Olivia Mason led Niagara with 10 points, five rebounds and seven steals.
Both teams will run it back today, the women at 1 p.m. at the Gallagher Center and the men at 2 p.m. in Poughkeepsie.
Canisius handles Saint Peter's
BUFFALO (AP) — Jacco Fritz recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Canisius to a 70-58 win over St. Peter’s on Friday.
Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius (2-3, 2-3 MAAC). Armon Harried added seven rebounds.
KC Ndefo had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Peacocks (6-4, 3-2). Doug Edert added 15 points. Daryl Banks III had 11 points and six assists.
