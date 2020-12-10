Niagara men set for MAAC opener

Barring a last-minute COVID-19 complication, Niagara University men's basketball will begin Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play tonight at Saint Peter's.
The Peacocks (2-2) will provide an immediate test for the Purple Eagles (0-1). Saint Peter's finished second in the MAAC last season at 14-6 and tied for third with Monmouth in the 2020-21 preseason coaches poll.
Despite losing MAAC Rookie of the Year Aaron Estrada, who transferred to Oregon, Saint Peter's opened this season with an impressive loss at St. John's, leading the Red Storm until the final seconds of a 76-75 defeat. They then beat La Salle and Stony Brook before a 90-57 drubbing at the hands of Maryland.
Six-foot-7 forwards Fousseyni Drame and KC Ndefo, the returning MAAC Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, lead the Peacocks in scoring at 13.3 and 12.0 points per game, respectively. Sharpshooting guard Daryl Banks III has hit 10 of 20 tries from deep and is also averaging in double figures (11.8 ppg).
Niagara has only an ugly 75-45 loss to Syracuse to draw from, as the Purple Eagles were unable to schedule any other non-conference games before tonight's MAAC opener.
The two teams split last season's series, each winning at home. Saint Peter's took a 58-53 affair while Niagara won 63-54.
The Peacocks will also host the Purple Eagles on Saturday as the MAAC implements the back-to-back, single-site series scheduling it turned to in an effort to combat the pandemic.
COVID forced the conference to make a few schedule changes Thursday. The Dec. 18-19 Manhattan at Quinnipiac men's series has been moved to the scheduled makeup week of Feb. 26-27.
Marist will move its men's games at Manhattan from Jan. 8-9 to Dec. 19-20, and the Dec. 19 game will be played as an afternoon/evening doubleheader, starting at 2 p.m. before the Manhattan women host Quinnipiac at 7 p.m.
One day after upending No. 7 Clarkson, NU hockey found out it won't be playing this weekend.
The Purple Eagles' home-and-home series with Robert Morris has been postponed "due to COVID-19 concerns," the athletic department said in a press release Thursday.
No makeup dates have been set.
UB basketball coach Jim Whitesell led the Bulls from the stands at Alumni Arena in Thursday's home-opening, 81-64 win over Division II Mercyhurst.
Whitesell "became aware of the possibility of contact with the virus from an individual not associated with the men's basketball program or UB community," according to a press release.
Assistant coach Angres Thorpe took over Whitesell's on-court responsibilities.
Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls (2-2) with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double.
