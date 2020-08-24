The Niagara University men's basketball program has filled out its coaching staff.
Kevin Devitt and Austin Kelley have joined the Purple Eagles, sources with direct ties to the program have confirmed. Devitt will be NU's third assistant coach while Kelley takes over as director of basketball operations and recruiting coordinator.
HoopDirt.com first reported the additions.
Devitt is a DePaul alumnus who got his start in the high school ranks in his native Chicago. He then joined then-NAIA Roosevelt University — which is currently in the process of making the jump to NCAA Division I — as an assistant for three years.
After Roosevelt, Devitt landed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as DOBO for a year and an assistant coach for two more. After UAB, he went to Wright State, serving as an assistant coach for the 2015-16 season.
Devitt then returned to UAB as an assistant ahead of the 2016-17 season, working alongside associate head coach Turner Battle, the former University at Buffalo star. He remained there through 2019-20, after which the Blazers fired head coach Robert Ehsan and his staff.
Kelley is a native of West Almond, a tiny town in Allegany County northeast of Olean. He earned a bachelors degree from St. Bonaventure in 2011 before graduating with a master's from SUNY Cortland a year later.
After leaving Bona, Kelley went to Washington, D.C., where he immersed himself in the high school scene. He was an assistant coach at Gonzaga College High School from 2012-16, and during that time, he also got involved with local AAU programs.
Kelley left D.C. to become elite director at Hoop Group, a company that runs camps and tournaments out of New Jersey. He spent two years there before joining George Washington University as DOBO and recruiting coordinator.
After his second year at GW, 2018-19, Kelley was fired, along with the rest of Maurice Joseph's staff. But incoming head coach Jamion Christian, who took over GW after a year at Siena, hired him back for the 2019-20 season.
Niagara has not yet announced the new hires.
