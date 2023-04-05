LEWISTON — There’s one more player in the transfer portal for Niagara.
Sophomore forward Aaron Gray told GNN Sports on Wednesday that he intends to transfer after spending one season with the Purple Eagles.
Gray averaged 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, both of which ranked second on the team. He also shot 43% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range. He scored in double figures 21 times, including a 30-point game against Fairfield and a 27-point outing against Canisius.
Niagara coach Greg Paulus initially said in an interview with GNN Sports last week that Gray — whose cousin Antone is an assistant coach — would return to the Purple Eagles, but his transfer comes two days after leading scorer Noah Thomasson announced he was entering the portal.
The 6-foot-7 Gray came to Niagara from Division II Southern New Hampshire after growing 2 inches since high school. He posted 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Southern New Hampshire.
Gray is the sixth Niagara player to enter the portal, following Thomasson and reserves Keith Kiner III, Shane Lancaster, Bryce Moore and Touba Traore. There have also been 40 players from the MAAC who have entered the portal.
Niagara also has commitments from Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough, Green Bay’s Randy Tucker and Loyola Marymount’s Kwane Marble Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.