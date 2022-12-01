There were times when St. John’s had Niagara on the ropes Saturday. A close game was in danger of getting ugly, but the Purple Eagles consistently withstood the body blows delivered.
The Red Storm eventually held on to win 78-70, but Niagara cut a 19-point lead to five with 8 minutes left against a historic Big East program with more resources and recognition. Through a 3-3 start, the Purple Eagles have proven they are going to play hard nightly.
Now it’s time to find out if that can create some wins in the MAAC.
Niagara gets Rick Pitino’s Iona squad right out of the shute to open conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by another road game against Quinnipiac at 4 p.m. Sunday. Last season it also played power conference opponents Xavier and Ohio State tightly, but ultimately lost its first MAAC weekend and started 0-3 in the conference.
The Purple Eagles ultimately went 9-8 in the MAAC after last year’s slow start, but they can avoid climbing out of a hole with a strong start this season, particularly since they return for four non-conference games before a Dec. 30 tilt with new MAAC addition Mount St. Mary's.
“It just helps us be battle-tested,” Niagara forward Sam Iorio said. “… Our team is getting stronger and stronger. Specifically with 10 new games, every game is more connected, which is promising for us because there’s a lot of talent. When we play at that high level with togetherness, it really bodes well for us.”
One area that could help Niagara this weekend is its play on the glass. It was on the wrong end of a slim rebounding margin last season, but are now +1.9 on the boards. But coach Greg Paulus wants to make sure his team is corralling the right rebounds in the right moments.
St. John’s won the rebounding battle 45-43, but it had 31 in the second half, including 11 offensive boards after just four in the first half. St. John’s big man Joel Soriano, who had 21 points and 19 rebounds, including seven offensive for a 10-4 advantage in second-chance points in the second half.
Although Niagara is third in the MAAC in total rebounding (33.3), it is eighth out of 11 teams in offensive rebounds per game (11).
“Being able to put it together for longer stretches is something these guys have worked really hard at,” Paulus said. “They’re really competing on the glass to give ourselves a chance. It’s also given us chances on offense, whether you’re getting offensive rebounds for chances at 3s or extra possessions.”
Paulus also wants to clean up turnovers — a category Niagara is -0.6 in this season — in order to eliminate easy buckets. It had 10 of 17 turnovers in the first half against Mike Anderson’s full court press, derived from legendary Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson’s 40 minutes of hell.
While it was a unique defense, Paulus thought the turnover number was too high and it led to easy buckets for the Red Storm. The Purple Eagles are being outscored 15.2-11.3 on points off turnovers — an area Paulus emphasized early in the year — and were outscored by St. John’s 33-14 on fastbreak points.
When they can keep opponents in the half court, Niagara has been solid. It ranks fourth in the MAAC, holding opponents to 41% shooting.
“One of the things that creates (rebounds) is playing really good defense,” Paulus said. “We have to force misses in order to put ourselves in those positions. Defensively, we want to make them work for everything and take some challenging shots.”
Taking care of the ball will lead to more high-quality possessions. Despite the turnovers, Niagara had plenty of open looks, but went 2 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and committed three turnovers in the final 8 minutes.
Paulus wasn’t overly concerned about missing shots, knowing points will come with consistent openings. Niagara is also averaging 14.2 assists through the first six games, two more than last year.
“There were times in the games where you could really see the sharing and getting those open shots,” Paulus said. “Make or miss is not what it’s about, as long as we continue to share it.”
Where those points will come from is largely a mystery and will continue to fluctuate game to game. Senior guard Noah Thomasson has been established as the leading scorer at 16.2 points per game, including 19 over the last five following a two-point outing in the season-opening loss to Maryland.
Iorio and Aaron Gray are typically the leading options for secondary scoring, as both have three double-digit games. But seven Niagara players have scored at least 10 points in a game this season. The players believe the parity makes it difficult for defenses to prepare in advance.
“Whether it’s different defenses or whatever the schemes are, some game plans fit better for different people,” said Iorio, who is averaging 13 points in the last two games. “We have a lot of guys that are really skilled, and when that advantage is in front of them, they step up.”
NOTES: David Mitchell started his first game for Niagara on Saturday, replacing Bryce Moore, who did not play. Six Purple Eagles are averaging more than 26 minutes per game. … Thomasson averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 assists against Iona last year, while Iorio posted nine points and 7.5 rebounds in those games.
