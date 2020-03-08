Niagara looking inward ahead of MAAC tourney

LEWISTON — Greg Paulus' first trip to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Tournament is shaping up to be a new experience for everyone.
Through four years playing at Duke and nine years of coaching at five different stops, Niagara's well-traveled head coach has never set foot in Atlantic City, N.J. Nor have any of his Purple Eagles, at least not as college basketball players.
As the tourney shifts from it's past home in Albany, Niagara (11-20, 9-11), which earned the No. 6 seed, will take on last-place Marist (7-22, 6-14) at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the last of six games on the opening day of competition at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
In a conference that has seen enough "upsets" this season that the term no longer really fits, it truly feels like anything can happen.
"You've seen the scores. ... You've seen different games, close games," Paulus said. "But for us, we're not even talking about those other games. It's just, let's take advantage of an opportunity we have in the first round of the tournament here. And that's been our focus. ... Let's give it everything we have.
While Niagara's opening draw may seem like a great opportunity, the Red Foxes absolutely demolished NU this season. Marist beat Niagara by at least 19 points in both meetings, 67-48 and 76-54. The combined 41-point differential was larger than the total of it's other five wins.
The Red Foxes are in their second season under John Dunne, a MAAC veteran known for his defenses in 12 years prior at Saint Peter's. It showed against Niagara, as Marist held the Purple Eagles to two of their five lowest point totals of the season.
Outside of Marist dominating Niagara on the glass — the Red Foxes out-rebounded NU by a combined 31 — the games were very different. The first time around, the Purple Eagles turned the ball over 16 times, an uncharacteristic number for a team that finished first in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio. In the second game, Marist picked apart Niagara's defense, dishing 22 assists and scoring a season-high 76 points.
Paulus said the Purple Eagles hope to have some answers for the third meeting.
"We'll make some adjustments on both ends of the floor," he said. "Defensively, how we want to guard particular actions and offensively, adding in some new things to maybe try to take advantage of things that maybe we feel are strengths for us.
"... But most importantly, we got to do a better job taking care of the basketball versus them. When we play well, we take care of the basketball. And then we got to do the best we can rebounding the basketball. We know where the smallest team in the country, we know size-wise we're not there, but we want to continue to fight and show grit and give the maximum effort that we can give when balls are on the ground or we can get to a 50-50-type effort play."
Neither team is playing particularly well at the moment. The Red Foxes dropped their final four games of the regular season while Niagara lost its last two.
As they so, though, records go out the window in the postseason. Especially on a neutral floor.
"To me, it's more about the mental approach of our group," Paulus said. "... It's one game, 40 minutes, and momentum changes quickly during those, so being able to have that resiliency and toughness to withstand some runs or difficult plays.
"There won't be a whole lot of gym time beforehand. Each team doesn't get to shoot around the day of. ... So it's getting yourselves mentally just a place of urgency and making sure more importantly that you don't get out of character. You don't need to change anything or do different things. Just do the same things that we've been building on, that we've been learning, that we've been getting better from throughout the year. Now it's time to display those on a consistent basis."
The winner of Tuesday night's game will take on third-seeded Rider on Thursday.
The Niagara women play in the opening game of this year's tournament, a 9:30 a.m. start Tuesday against Saint Peter's.
It's the 8-9 matchup the Purple Eagles should be familiar with, having played in the early game twice in four years under head coach Jada Pierce.
NU (9-20, 7-13) swept the Peacocks (9-20, 6-14) during the regular season, forcing a combined 44 turnovers. That should be key again, as the Purple Eagles finished first in steals per game during MAAC play.
Niagara will hope for a hot final few games from senior Jai Moore, who finished fourth in scoring during the MAAC season at 17.1 points per game. She scored a memorable 25 points in last year's tourney loss to Fairfield.
This week's could also be the final games for five other Niagara players. Redshirt sophomore Claire Wanzer, junior Emerald Ekpiteta and redshirt junior Dagny Davidsdottier were all honored on senior night, along with seniors Moore, Maggie McIntyre and Morgan Baughman.
Ekpiteta posted the second-best field goal percentage in the MAAC this season, 54.8. She and Moore both scored in double figures in each of the regular season wins over Saint Peter's.
