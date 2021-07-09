Niagara lands first '22 recruit, 6-8 Donovan Hill

For over a year, Joe Stasyszyn had been telling Greg Paulus about a player who might help his Purple Eagles.
One look in person and Paulus was sold. One trip to Niagara and so was Donovan Hill.
Hill, a 6-foot-8 senior-to-be at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, became the first member of NU's Class of 2022 when he verbally committed to join the Purple Eagles on June 27. It also made Niagara the first program in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to receive a '22 commitment.
"I'm excited. (Stasyszyn) put me onto Niagara a while ago, telling me about them," said Hill, who visited Monteagle Ridge on June 27 and committed almost immediately after. "I finally got to get up on campus and it was great, coach, the players, the campus. It was just a good opportunity for me."
Stasyszyn is a longtime player development coach who worked and spoke at camps across the country for over 30 years. He worked the Duke University Basketball Camp for over 20 years and met Paulus during his time as a Blue Devil.
Hill was one of the first clients of Unleashed Potential, the Stasyszyn family's training business, joining the group in sixth grade.
"When he first came to us, he had a lot of baby fat on him and was one of those kids that maybe didn't naturally get it," said Jordan Stasyszyn, Joe's son and one of the trainers at Unleashed. "Up through middle school, he started to grow into himself. He got really tall, thinned out, started to get really athletic. But his jump shot wasn't a natural jump shot; he had to really work at it. He put in the hours to really create himself into what he is today."
"Honestly," Jordan continued," he has the athletic ability and the skill set that we've always said in his high school years here, if he continued to develop, with his guard skills, being able to play on the perimeter, he was destined for Division I basketball."
Hill averaged 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds as a junior, helping Central Dauphin go 16-2. He wasn't asked to handle a large scoring load, with Division II Pitt-Johnstown-bound senior Ryan Smith and freshman sensation Malachi Palmer, who was just tabbed 21st in the country in ESPN's Class of '24 rankings, leading the way.
Between that and the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill's recruitment was slow to develop. He had only Division II offers before the Philly Live showcase, held June 18-20, when he hit nine 3-pointers in a game and outplayed an opposing player with high-major offers, Joe Stasyszyn said.
Paulus was in attendance and offered Hill a scholarship the following Thursday. Three days later, Hill was in Lewiston taking his visit.
Army followed with a scholarship offer, but Hill was enamored with Niagara.
"My phone when he committed was blowing up from a number of high-major colleges that said (Niagara) got a great one there," Stasyszyn said. "The way this worked out, some programs were like, 'Oh, we waited too long."
The Hill family is known locally for its athletic prowess, One cousin, Jordan, was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks and won the Super Bowl in 2013. Another, Ryan, played basketball at Bucknell, and a third, Lloyd, played football for St. Francis University.
In another year, Donovan will keep that legacy going at Niagara.
"To be honest with you, he is just scratching the service," Stasyszyn said. "Niagara is going to get better for the next four years. ... The kid's going to put on pounds, going to get a lot stronger in college. I'm just telling you right now, this kid is just getting started at what his potential is, and it's scary to say that."
Hill will fill a huge need for the Purple Eagles, who will lose at least three senior forwards to graduation following this season. Niagara could lose up to nine players to graduation and has six open scholarships remaining for 2022.
•••
Scheduling news has begun to trickle out, and the Purple Eagles will be playing some prime Ohio opponents come November.
Xavier and Ohio State recently released their non-conference schedules, and Niagara was on both. The Musketeers will host NU on Nov. 9, then the Purple Eagles will take the trip to Columbus to face the Buckeyes on Nov. 12.
Paulus was an assistant under Thad Matta at Ohio State from 2011-17. Matta coached Xavier from 2001-04, and current Xavier head coach Travis Steele was a graduate assistant under Matta at Ohio State in 2004-05.
Niagara will also play in a multi-team event hosted by Youngstown State from Nov. 19-21, per a tweet from Rocco Miller, a college basketball schedule analyst.
