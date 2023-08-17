Niagara University’s men’s basketball team acquired its first commitment from the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
Landon Williams, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Farmington Hills, Michigan, announced his commitment to the Purple Eagles via social media. Williams, who also had offers from Central Michigan and Division II Grand Valley State, received an offer from Niagara on July 8 and took an official visit to campus on Aug. 6.
The senior-to-be was voted to the Hometown Life — covering the Detroit suburbs — all-area team, calling him “the most unselfish player in Michigan,” while also saying if he was removed from his North Farmington High School squad, it would probably lose a few games. Williams was also an honorable mention selection to MLive.com’s Metro Detroit Dream Team after helping the Raiders to conference and district championships last season.
Niagara has constructed most of its roster through the transfer portal in recent seasons and currently only has one freshman, point guard Ahmad Henderson II, on the roster heading into the upcoming year.
