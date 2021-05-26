Niagara hoops keeping the band together

The Purple Eagles are running it back.
Mostly, anyway.
During an offseason in which over 1,600 Division I players entered the transfer portal — an average of close to five per team — Niagara University men's basketball expects to return all but two scholarship players this fall, head coach Greg Paulus told GNN Sports on Friday.
Four of Niagara's five seniors — guard Justin Roberts and forwards Jordan Cintron, Greg Kuakumensah and Nicholas Kratholm — as well as graduating junior guard Steven Levnaic will return to Monteagle Ridge this fall, giving the Purple Eagles a level of familiarity that will be the envy of the majority of coaches across the country.
Of course, one of the players headed out is senior wing Kobi Nwandu, who elected to go pro after leading the Purple Eagles in scoring and earning second-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors. The other is sophomore wing Nick MacDonald, the Canisius High School product who averaged 3.1 points off the bench and will be joining his father, head coach Mike MacDonald, at D-II Daemen.
Niagara did land some reinforcements, however. Six-foot-7 graduate forward Sam Iorio averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds during a virus- and injury-plagued season at South Alabama but scored 14.9 and 13.3 points per game during his first two seasons at American. Paulus said he "fully expects" Iorio to be immediately eligible.
Also inbound is 6-3 guard Noah Thomasson, who averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds as a sophomore for Butler Community College. Joining them are freshmen guards Robert Brown III (6-4) and Julian Mackey (6-3). Mackey enrolled at Niagara in February and joined the program but did not play.
"Having those four guys, the versatility that those guys will bring, not only with the different positions that they can play but the ability for them to impact the game on both ends of the floor," Paulus said.
Niagara may not be done recruiting, either. Though it currently has 14 scholarship players, seniors returning for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic do not count toward the limit of 13. There are still three open scholarships, and Paulus said "there may be one more" addition to the roster.
Paulus is also hopeful his first full slate of summer workouts — he took over as head coach on Nov. 6, 2019, two weeks after Patrick Beilein's surprise resignation and had last summer wiped out by COVID — will lead to internal development. The Purple Eagles finished sixth and fifth in the MAAC the past two seasons, and the level of competition might be much higher with Iona, Manhattan, Rider and Monmouth all adding high-profile transfers.
"We want to continue to build on our consistency," Paulus said. "We want to continue to build on our habits, and those habits, that consistency starts when we have an opportunity to come together over the summertime. ... That will give us an opportunity to really, really ... lay down the foundation and really work the fundamentals."
More news could be coming shortly. Paulus said Niagara's schedule could be released "in the near future."
"We are working on finalizing that," he said. "Part of our offseason (along with) our players and staff reviewing the season is trying to get ready for this next season with a game schedule. There's some return games, there's some scheduling games, contracts. ... I know there's some opponents that we're playing that would like to be the first one to release it. And so for us, we feel very comfortable with where we're at."
•••
The NU women have plenty of reason for optimism next season, too.
The Purple Eagles announced the additions of Aaliyah Parker and Adiana Pacheco on April 20 and May 17, respectively.
Parker, a 5-10 guard from Cardinal O'Hara, will join her sister, second-team All-MAAC sophomore guard Angel Parker, at Niagara. She was named Sister Marie Parers Buffalo News Girls Basketball Player of the Year in April for leading the Hawks to a perfect 14-0 season and their eighth straight Monsignor Martin championship, averaging 18.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 4.5 assists. Angel Parker earned the same award in 2018.
Pacheco, a 6-1 forward, averaged a double-double last season for Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, New Jersey, putting up 10.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.