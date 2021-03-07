Niagara hockey set for tourney

LEWISTON — After a season filled with cancellations, quarantines and COVID-19 protocols, Niagara hockey will play a one-and-done playoff game against Mercyhurst this afternoon in hopes of moving on in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament.
The Purple Eagles (4-10-3, 3-9-3-1 AHA) will have their full lineup ready to go, said head coach Jason Lammers. While Niagara has had some games with a nearly full lineup during the season, they played last weekend with 17 skaters. They’re 1-2-1 against the Lakers (8-11-1, 7-8-1-2 AHA) this season.
With players in and out of quarantine throughout the season, full team practices have been rare. Lammers and the coaching staff tried to address that in the week leading up to today's game.
“I think the focus for us really continues to be just to get the team connected,” Lammers said. “We just haven't had a ton of time to spend together. All we really tried to do is just continue to connect these guys to each other and help them get to know each other, more and better. And that's been our primary focus.”
It’s been a challenging season, Lammers said, so he’s also tried to introduce some fun into the mix. The team is excited to have an opportunity to play and possibly advance in the tournament. After a disappointing game against Canisius on Feb. 26, the Purple Eagles, with a short bench, roared back the following day and took the second game, 4-0.
“We know we can do it,” Lammers said. “We just need to keep staying connected and get after it. We proved that on Saturday night. Now we get a bunch of guys back that'll certainly help us, but there's no pressure. We talked to the guys today about how there's no pressure. Just make plays. If something happens, if it’s the wrong way, let's just figure out a way to respond just like we have all year. We're going to be in a good spot with this.”
This season has presented scenarios that have tested everyone involved with the team, Lammers said. Despite it all, the team has maintained a positive attitude and has taken the season one day at a time.
“I'd be lying if I said it was easy,” Lammers said. “But again, we're just finding a way and really, for me personally, I've been working on just trying to be present in today and not worry about the past and not be consumed by the future.”
Niagara played some of its best hockey of the season in a home-and-home series against Mercyhurst two weeks ago. Lammers is looking for a continuation of that. A lot of that has been the play of starting goaltender Chad Veltri, who earned the shutout against Canisius. Over the course of the season, Veltri posted a 2.88 GAA and save percentage of .891 in nine games.
“The team talks all the time about how calm he is, and how they know he's playing well, because just nothing seems to bother him,” he said.
Lammers said there’s a lot of “juice” around the team, and they’re ready for the playoff game against the Lakers.
“There's a lot of smiles,” he said. “The guys have a little spring in their step. There's excitement and we truly believe there's greatness in this team and we're just kind of waiting for it to all come out here. So we really feel like we have the opportunity to do that right now.”
Faceoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will be streaming on Flohockey.tv, and Frank Gallo’s call can be heard on the Tune-In app.
