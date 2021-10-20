Niagara hockey set for Penn State

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.