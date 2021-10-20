Niagara hockey set for Penn State

Niagara hockey continues the 2021-22 season tonight with the first of a two-game series against non-conference foe Penn State in Happy Valley.
The Purple Eagles (0-2-0) last played on Oct. 8 and 9 against North Dakota, losing the first game 6-2 and the second 4-0. The Nittany Lions (3-1-0) come into the series having never lost to Niagara, going 6-0-1 in seven games against the Purple Eagles.
Goaltenders Chad Veltri and Jake Sibell split the games at North Dakota to start the season. Veltri made 22 saves on 28 shots, while newcomer Sibell made 21 saves on 25 shots. Sibell came into the season as the AHA Preseason Rookie of the Year, the first Preseason Rookie of the Year from Niagara since 2013.
The Purple Eagles have scored two goals on the season so far, with forwards Ryan Naumovski and Shane Ott each scoring in the first game against North Dakota. Mike Faulkner, Jon Hill, Albin Nilsson and Luke Edgerton drew assists on the goals. For Ott, it was his first collegiate hockey goal, and Nilsson and Faulkner’s first points as Purple Eagles.
Niagara added 12 players to its roster this season, including Nilsson, a transfer from Providence College, and Jack DeBoer, a transfer from Boston University. The team will still depend on speedy forward Walker Sommer for offensive production. Sommer was the Purple Eagles' leading scorer last season with eight goals and 15 points during the COVID-shortened schedule.
Both games at Penn State start at 7 p.m., and will be streamed on Big 10 Plus. Frank Gallo’s call of the game can be heard on the TuneIn Radio App.
