Niagara hockey series postponed

Two weeks into the college hockey season, it's Coronavirus 4, Niagara University 0.
COVID-19 claimed the Purple Eagles' second straight weekend series to open the year, as NU announced Tuesday that this weekend's home-and-home slate against RIT was postponed due to virus protocols.
The teams will attempt to play the following weekend, Dec. 5-6, which Niagara was scheduled to have off.
NU was supposed to open its season last Friday at St. Lawrence, then return to Lewiston to host the Saints on Sunday. Those non-conference games were canceled due to an outbreak at SLU.
RIT announced it was sitting out the season back on Nov. 9 because its main conference, the Division III Liberty League, canceled winter sports. On Nov. 17, though, RIT announced its men's and women's ice hockey teams, which play Division I outside of the Liberty League, would lace them up this season.
So far this season, Atlantic Hockey teams have played four of 14 scheduled games, the rest canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.
•••
The University at Buffalo was supposed to opens its basketball seasons today with both the men and women playing Division II Gannon, but COVID-19 claimed those games as well.
"Due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing within the opposing team's Tier 1 personnel, the November 25 men's and women's basketball contests against Gannon will not be played," read UB's press release Monday. "Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.
"The well-being of student-athletes and staff remains the primary concern for everyone in our community. The Department of Athletics and the University will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Mid-American Conference and Erie County Health Department officials.
"Both Buffalo programs are working on schedule adjustments."
The UB men are headed to Uncasville, Connecticut, where they're supposed to play Towson and Army on Friday and Saturday in Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun casino. The women replaced Gannon on tonight's schedule with an exhibition against D-2 Mercyhurst.
Elsewhere in Big 4 hoops, Niagara and Canisius have yet to release non-conference schedules, while St. Bonaventure doesn't play until Dec. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.