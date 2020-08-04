This summer’s offseason for Niagara Purple Eagles hockey has been anything but normal, much like the rest of the world.
For some players, like senior defenseman Chris Harpur, working out has been confined to his basement in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. For others, like junior forward Ludwig Stenlund, who lives in Sweden during the summer, restrictions on gyms and other activities have been much lighter, allowing for a somewhat normal offseason routine. Despite where they’ve been spending the offseason, however, the players are committed to coming back a stronger team when the puck drops on the 2020-21 season.
“It’s a weird time,” Harpur said by phone from his home across the border. “You have to do the best you can to stay focused and be in the best shape you can be in with what you have.”
For now, the season is set to start in October. That could change, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the fall. It’s an added layer of uncertainty in an already uncertain situation. Head coach Jason Lammers said it’s the first time a lot of the players have dealt with something that impacts the world the way coronavirus has.
“I’ve tried to speak to our guys about it,” he said. “We work really hard in our program. I believe one of the main tenets of everything is controlling what you can control as a person, as a student and as a player. This is the first time that our young people are going through something that’s at a worldwide level that they don’t control.”
Senior defenseman Jack Zielinski spent a lot of the offseason in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia. Unlike some of the more stringent states, like New York, gyms in Virginia reopened after being shut down for a month and a half. He was also able to get on the ice a few times.
“It felt weird,” he said, referring to his first time back on the ice. “It's probably the longest break I've ever taken from hockey since I started playing. I almost forgot how fun it was.”
For Stenlund, the summer has gone pretty much as it usually does. Gyms stayed open in Sweden, allowing him to workout. After ending last season in December with a wrist injury, however, he’s ready to get back on the ice.
“It’s been so long now,” he said. “I’ve been shooting and stuff, and rollerblading, but I’m somebody who’s desperate to just get back on the ice. It’s definitely an itch to get back.”
Stenlund has also been working with Kelly Lockwood, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology at Brock University. She’s the founder and director of the On Ice Performance Laboratory at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario.
“That helped me a lot with the workouts and stuff,” he said. “It’s been great.”
While the players haven’t been together physically in months, they’ve stayed in touch through group chats and Zoom meetings. It’s been a good way to push each other to keep working out, as well as a way to establish relationships with the new players coming in.
“It’s important, especially for the freshmen,” Stenlund said. “It’s been very different for them. It’s about helping them and supporting them through this. It’s huge.”
Harpur said he tries to take advantage of rest during the offseason, but added he’s been focused on staying sharp and taking advantage of the workout equipment he has at home. He spent part of the time with his brother, Ben Harpur, who’s currently in the Nashville Predators' system.
“He's been through a lot, and he's seen a lot,” he said. “Obviously picking his brain on certain situations is handy and something that I use quite a bit more than people notice. He's been through being called up, being sent down and what it takes to get to the next level, so he's a great resource for me.”
Along with his dominant play from the back end, Harpur has taken on a leadership role with the team. It’s something he’s leaning into.
“I just try to be a good teammate on and off the ice, and someone guys can go to,” he said.
From a coaching standpoint, Lammers said he’s taken the summer to work on being the best coach he can be. When it comes to the team, he gives them space during the offseason, and when he does speak with the players, it’s rarely about hockey.
“It’s their time to refresh and recharge and be a person without having the athlete tag on them as well,” he said.
Lammers also wanted there to be room for “organic” connections between the players, without the coaches involved. He’s been pleased with how that’s gone.
“They’ve done a great job of that,” he said. “It’s been really fun to hear about.”
Zielinski said he’s trying to make the most of the situation and enjoys certain aspects, like the workout challenges the team does over Zoom, which often include Jack Marchetta, the eight-year-old battling juvenile dermatomyositis who joined the Purple Eagles through Team IMPACT at the beginning of last season.
When the team does hit the ice for the 2020-21 season, there will be a lot to be excited about, Zielinski said.
“I think we're poised to do big things again this year,” he said. “We have a really good chance, so hopefully we get that chance to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.