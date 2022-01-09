Niagara hockey finishes with split against Sacred Heart

LEWISTON — The Sacred Heart Pioneers took the second game of a hard-fought series against Niagara on Saturday night, beating the Purple Eagles 2-1 at Dwyer Arena.
Friday night, Purple Eagles forward Walker Sommer gave Niagara a 5-4 victory in overtime.
Despite the final score, Niagara (6-12-2, 5-5-2-1 AHA) played a strong game, generating turnovers and scoring chances throughout the contest. In the end, it was only able to beat Sacred Heart (7-7-3, 5-4-2-2) goaltender Luke Lush once, on a highlight-reel breakaway goal by Ryan Naumovski.
“It was like the playoffs,” said head coach Jason Lammers on the season series against Sacred Heart. “They're all one-goal games and really tight and really could have gone either way.”
Niagara pushed for the second goal in the third period, but had to kill off a five-on-three power play with under five minutes left in the game. Defenseman and team captain Chris Harpur was assessed a five minute major and game misconduct for high-sticking, and the Purple Eagles were issued a bench minor.
“It's just really hard with the way it's called, and how it's called, to avoid the frustration of what just happened,” Lammers said. “We get guys with their sticks ripped out of their hands. We get mugged, no call, no call. And then the last little bit, the timing of it is what makes it really hard. But as a group and as a coaching staff we need to keep working to avoid the frustration of the officials.”
Overall, the players did what Lammers asked them to do, despite the loss. The team “wasn’t perfect” Friday night, and was able to make adjustments before Saturday’s game.
“I'm really excited about our group,” he said. “I’m really impressed by the fact that we could go in and make adjustments between games.”
On the lone Niagara goal, Naumovski picked up the puck at center ice, skated in alone on Lush, put the puck between his legs and lifted a shot past the Pioneers’ netminder. The goal drew a loud ovation from the crowd, as well as the Niagara bench. That was the intent, Naumovski said, to get everyone “excited.”
“I have definitely done that in the past, and I know Coach trusts me,” he said. “There’a time and place for everything, and I thought, just get some energy on the bench, so I should try something crazy there. So luckily it went in, and came out in my favor.”
First-year goaltender Jake Sibell had 31 saves on the night, several of which were made sprawled on the ice when it looked like he was out of the play. Sibell said he’s getting used to the pace of college hockey and working on becoming quicker in net.
“I don't really like to think a lot on the ice, but definitely have to be a little bit faster than in my years past,” he said. “So, being able to adjust to that is going to be important for me in continuing my college career. And right now, I'm feeling pretty good. I'm just going to keep getting better.”
Lammers said he likes where his players are at in terms of effort and the way they're playing the game. They just have to capitalize on it.
“I’m excited about our group and what we look like moving forward and where we're at in this point,” he said. “The guys have done a nice job setting the table for themselves and now we need to keep having success.”
Niagara plays a pair of games at Air Force next weekend.
