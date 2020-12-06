Niagara hockey falls to RIT

Despite a scrappy, physical performance Sunday evening at Dwyer Arena, Niagara dropped a 5-1 decision and a weekend home-and-home series to Atlantic Hockey rival RIT.
The game seemed to get away from the Purple Eagles during a four-minute sequence at the end of the second period. Niagara scored to take a 2-1 lead with about four minutes left, which but the goal was disallowed for too many men on the ice. RIT quickly scored two goals before the period ended, taking a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. The Tigers never looked back.
“I was really disappointed by that call,” head coach Jason Lammers said after the game. “At the same time, we encourage our guys that we need to respond better when events happen that we can't control when a call like that happens. And we've had a few of those here this weekend.”
It was the second straight night Niagara (0-1-1 AHA) had a goal disallowed.
NU tied RIT on Saturday evening in Rochester, 3-3, but lost the extra point in a shootout after having the game-winning goal called back in overtime when officials ruled defenseman Croix Evingson kicked the puck in on rush.
Defensemen Chris Harpur, Jared Brandt and Jack Zielinski missed both games due to COVID-19 protocols, and the team played mostly four defensemen, with Zac Hermann and Evingson playing big minutes.
“We had three guys who played a lot of minutes for us last year that weren’t available,” Lammers said. “I thought we missed those guys on the back end, for sure.”
Both teams came out in the first ready to play, as the action went back and forth, with each registering scoring chances. Niagara jumped on the board first, after Hermann scored on a slap shot from just above the circles. RIT tied it up less than 10 seconds later on a goal from Alden Dupuis.
The second period started much like the first, with both teams playing strong. Walker Sommer had the apparent go-ahead goal before officials ruled NU had too many men on the ice.
From there, Niagara gave up two quick goals, going down 3-1 heading into the third period. RIT’s Jake Hammacher and Kobe Walker scored in the second.
RIT’s Will Calverley scored on a one-timer in the third, and Andrew Petrucci added an empty-net goal to give RIT (2-1-1, 1-0-1 AHA) the 5-1 win.
Despite the outcome, Lammers said he was just happy to be back on the ice and feels good about where the team is. It’s unknown how the pandemic will impact the team going forward, so that’ll be a challenge all season long.
“I felt like a kid in a candy store,” he said, referring to playing games after an eight-month layoff. “It was fun. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we’re just so excited to be out there and coaching and working with these guys.”
Niagara hosts Clarkson in a non-conference game at 5 p.m. Wednesday before returning to AHA play with a home-and-home series against Robert Morris on Friday and Saturday.
