Niagara hockey drops series opener in OT

LEWISTON — Niagara University hockey lost game one of its three-game playoff Atlantic Hockey quarterfinal series against Robert Morris University in overtime Friday evening, 3-2.
RMU’s Darcy Walsh scored at the 4:42 mark on a partial breakaway to give the Colonials the win. It’s the third time the two teams have gone to overtime this season, and Niagara’s (5-11-3, 3-10-3-1 AHA) fifth straight loss to the Colonials (15-7-0, 11-5-1). The two teams face off again tonight in Pittsburgh for game two.
“I thought Robert Morris was good tonight,” NU head coach Jason Lammers said. “They're strong, and they have a heavy team. The game kind of went back and forth.”
Niagara took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Eric Cooley. RMU answered back with two goals in the second before Justin Kendall tied the game at 2 off of a pass from Cooley in the slot on the power play. The Purple Eagles were outshot 36-25 on the night.
Lammers said he’s looking for more sustained offensive pressure from his team in tonight's rematch.
"We want to create more offense and get some more entries and sustain some o-zone time,” he said. “But as the game went on, I thought our offense got better. Our third period was probably our best.”
Defensively, Lammers said he wants to limit the number of odd-man rushes RMU gets during the game. Walsh’s overtime goal came on a broken play which forced a two-on-one situation at Niagara’s blue line. Purple Eagles defenseman Jared Brandt attempted to swat the puck away, but it ended up on the stick of Walsh, who was in the clear from the slot in and able to beat Niagara goaltender Chad Veltri.
“Defensively, we have to do a better job on odd-man rushes,” Lammers said. “I thought we gave up too many odd-man rushes, and obviously they won it on an odd-man rush.”
Despite the loss, Niagara is in a good spot, Lammers said. The team competed hard and matched RMU’s heavy style of play.
“The players, you can see in their eyes, they're disappointed, obviously,” he said. “But they're ready for the challenge ahead and the opportunity that we have. And I think everybody's really excited about what we're doing here, and more importantly, where we're going.”
Face off is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be streaming on FloHockey.tv, and Frank Gallo’s call can be heard on the Tune-In.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.