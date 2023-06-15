LEWISTON — In Niagara’s last game of the season, it lost 4-2 to Canisius and were eliminated from the Atlantic Hockey semifinals.
The goal heading into next season? Be able to win crucial games like that and advance further in the playoffs.
“Our goal this summer is to help give the guys that one more click to win those games,” Niagara head coach Jason Lammers said. “It’s to be able to win that game three against the team south of the bridge or whoever it is.”
The Purple Eagles are coming off a season that saw them go 19-18-3 overall, with an impressive 6-2 record against non-conference teams, beating Omaha, Colgate, Miami University of Ohio and St. Lawrence along the way. They beat Sacred Heart in the opening round of the playoffs, only to lose to Canisius in three games. The Golden Griffs went on to represent Atlantic Hockey in the NCAA tournament.
When next season starts in October, Niagara will have a different look, especially in goal. Gone is starting goaltender Chad Veltri, who left the program for Robert Morris University through the NCAA transfer portal. Likely taking his place as the starting netminder is Jarrett Fiske, formerly with AIC, who transferred to Niagara in March. Fiske was first in save percentage at .923 in Atlantic Hockey, second in goals against at 2.38 and finished last season with a 10-8-6 record for the Yellow Jackets. Finnish prospect Lukas Silvennoinen will also have an opportunity to earn time in between the pipes, as will current Purple Eagle Ryan Ouellette.
On Defense, Lammers will lean on Josef Mysak and Noah Carlin, with a few newcomers who will try to crack the lineup.
“Josef Mysak is a guy in our leadership group who we think could be the best in the league,” he said. “Noah Carlin is a rock star in that he's just consistent. Simply consistent is how I see him.”
Freshman defenseman played a lot last season for the Purple Eagles due to various injuries. Lammers is looking to that group to take a step this season.
Forward Jay Ahearn will be captain of the team and will lead a group of forwards Lammers and his coaching staff are excited about.
“He’s almost a point-a-game guy for us,” he said, referring to Ahearn. “We’re really excited about him.”
Olivier Gauthier will be an assistant captain. His game has really picked up over the last year, Lammers said.
“His first year, he had one goal for us,” he said. “Last year, he had 11. He’s had significant improvement.”
Both Gauthier and Ahearn are the type of players the program is trying to build around, Lammers said. They both play attack-oriented games, play inside the dots, get to the tougher, dirty spaces on the ice and attack the net.
Among the newcomers on forward will be Aron Jessli, who picked up 36 goals and 95 points in 95 games with Pickering of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Jessli was ranked 117 in the NHL’s Central Scouting midseason rankings for the 2023 draft class.
“He's the top-rated NHL draft pick out of the tier two Ontario Junior Hockey League,” Lammers said, noting that Jessli, from Norway, is friends with Norwegian forward Lars Rodne, as well. “He may get drafted this summer.”
Two brothers, Connor Mylymok from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Luke Mylymok from the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be joining the forward ranks this upcoming season. Luke Mylymok scored the winning goal in the fifth overtime of the longest game in NCAA history for Minnesota-Duluth back in 2021 to advance to the Frozen Four that year.
“Connor Mylymok is big, strong and going to scare people,” Lammers said, comparing him to former Purple Eagle Brandon Stanley. “Luke is different. He's a really skilled player that we're excited to have helped us on the power play.”
While the players won’t be back to the rink until mid-August, that doesn’t mean it’s vacation time for Lammers and his staff. They’re already working on how to get better.
“We have indicators that we’re on the right path as coaches and what we can control,” he said. “We also put on our ‘GM’ hat. We obviously need some better goaltending, and a real goal for us is going to be giving up less than three goals per game. So, how do we do that?”
