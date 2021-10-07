Bonnie Gail Soules, 63 of Lynn Haven, passed away September 27, 2021 at her home. Bonnie was born September 24, 1958 in North Tonawanda, NY, to John and Viola (Peresie) Nagy, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Robert Soules, who resides in Lynn Haven; her twin sons, Michael L. Soules of Atl…