Niagara hockey advances to AHA semifinals

The Niagara Purple Eagles are going to the Atlantic Hockey semifinals.
Niagara (7-11-3, 5-10-3-1 AHA), the No. 5 seed in the Western Pod, beat West top seed Robert Morris University (15-9-0, 11-7-1 AHA) Sunday evening, 2-1, to take the best-of-three quarterfinal series, two games to one. The Purple Eagles will play conference-favorite AIC, the Eastern Pod No. 1 seed, on Friday for a chance to move on to the finals.
Goals by game two overtime hero Jack Billings and Walker Sommer gave Niagara a 2-0 lead, which it held until the last 11 seconds, when RMU it's lone goal.
Head coach Jason Lammers was emotional about his team’s performance after the game. Niagara went 0-4 against RMU during the regular season, and lost the first game of the series Friday night in overtime.
“It brings a bit of a tear to my eye and I'm pretty emotional right now just because I'm so excited for the guys and all they've been through and the amount of times they've been in quarantine and how connected everybody is here and how tight they are,” he said. “It's just awesome to see. This is why sports is a great teacher for life. And specifically hockey is such a great teacher for life. It's awesome to see.”
Scoring the first goal was important, Lammers said, because the way the series was going, whoever scored first would most likely carry the momentum in the game. That’s how it worked out. Lammers credited Billings for taking a larger role with the team.
“He's been a leader for us the whole time he's been here and just so thankful that he chose NU and made the choice to bet on himself,” Lammers said. “He could have stayed at Division III (Salve Regina) and just played it safe and steady. He just kept going for it.”
Sommer scored off of a strange bounce to give Niagara the 2-0 lead in the second period. Defenseman Croix Evingson passed the puck up to Sommer at RMU’s blue line, and he Sommer the pass toward the net, where it beat RMU goaltender Noah West. Not many of those bounces have gone Niagara’s way this season.
“This year it feels like every bounce has gone against us,” Lammers said. “So, it was great to have that bounce go for us. There are hockey gods. I believe strongly in hockey gods and Walker Sommer hitting that goal is all because of the hockey gods.”
Chad Veltri was again strong in goal for the Purple Eagles, making 44 saves on 45 shots.
“It’s the two ‘Cs’ for us really,” Lammers said. “He’s calm and he gives us confidence and that really makes a difference in our team.”
Friday’s game against AIC will be held in Springfield, Massachusetts.
