Niagara hangs tough with Xavier in season opener

CINCINNATI — Xavier never trailed, but Niagara University gave its Big East opponent a scare in a 63-60 loss in the men’s basketball season opener on Tuesday.
The Purple Eagles trailed by six at halftime and the Musketeers pushed the lead to 12 with a Colby Jones 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 11 seconds to play, in what could have been a play to blow the game open.
But Niagara cut the lead to four on a Marcus Hammond 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining. It had a chance to cut the lead to one possession, but a turnover ended any such hopes. The Purple Eagles turned the ball over again on their next trip and the Musketeers salted the game on a pair of layups by Paul Scruggs.
Hammond had the hot hand all night, leading all scorers with 25 points on 9 of 17 shooting. He went 4-for-10 from beyond the arc, as Niagara shot 7 of 18 as a team. Hammond did commit eight of the team’s 16 turnovers, which were converted into 17 points by Xavier. Noah Thomasson tossed in 11 points.
The Purple Eagles had a strong defensive performance in defeat, holding the Musketeers to 37.5% shooting from the field, including 8 of 27 from the 3-point line. Scruggs scored a team-high 17 points, to go along with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Jones chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Undersized Niagara was able to battle on the boards, as Xavier had the edge 39-31, but the Purple Eagles won second-chance points, 8-7.
Niagara travels down the road to Columbus to face No. 17 Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday. The Buckeyes needed a buzzer-beating layup to beat Akron on Tuesday.
