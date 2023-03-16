Niagara’s breakout season came to an end with a thud in its first appearance in the WNIT on Thursday in Green Bay.
Green Bay scored 24 points in the first quarter and shot 66.7% in the first half to open up a 31-point lead at halftime, rolling to an 84-52 win over the Purple Eagles.
Niagara came into the game leading the nation in steals, while the Phoenix had the fourth-fewest turnovers per game.
The Purple Eagles recorded season-lows in steals (13) and turnovers forced (19).
Green Bay broke the game open in the second quarter, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range and outscoring Niagara 25-5 in the frame. The Purple Eagles were limited to 1 of 19 shooting in the quarter, including 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Angel Parker finished with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for Niagara (18-13), which shot 29.7% from the field and went 1 of 17 from the 3-point line. Hampered by foul trouble, MAAC leading scorer Aaliyah Parker was limited to eight points and four rebounds on 1 of 9 shooting. Nickelle O’Neil tossed eight points.
Niagara caps the season with a postseason appearance and record a program-record 16 wins in MAAC play this season.
Cassie Schiltz led Green Bay (28-5) with a career-high 22 points, while Sydney Levy chipped in 18.
