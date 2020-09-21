High school sports are back and we couldn't be happier.
Monday saw the first Section VI sports action since life took a walk down COVID lane back in March. Despite football, boys and girls volleyball, cheerleading and girls swimming being on hold until 2021, Niagara Frontier League schools got golf, cross country, boys and girls soccer, and girls tennis practice underway.
"It was a long wait. I'm excited we got a lot of people out here today," said Reilly Boyer, a senior Lockport boys soccer defenseman and a team co-captain. "Excited to see what we can do with the team."
Even with the uncertainty of what the coronavirus may bring this school year, fellow captain Brayden Velia just hopes to take advantage of his last season in blue and gold.
"It's our last year. ... We're gonna try to make something happen, we're gonna try to make the best of what we've got," said Velia, who should start in goal this season for the Lions.
Center midfielder Mike Molinaro added that he and his fellow senior captains have held captains practices in order to prepare for the season, in hopes of getting a leg up as the team looks ahead to game action in early October.
"We've been trying to get in tune before we actually start to really get into," Molinaro said.
Head coach Jeff Hulshoff was happy to be back working with his kids in a physical setting, as he's been teaching all of his sections of social studies virtually. He also got a pleasant surprise with some new faces coming out for day one.
Having football pushed back to March for the "fall sports season II," Hulshoff noticed normal gridironers like Ricky Maye, Logan Wendt and Julius Williams joining the fray. Extra kids coming along could leave Hulshoff having a much deeper roster than expected, a position he hasn't been in for many years.
Similarly to the effect that no fall football is having in Lockport, Niagara falls girls soccer coach Rich Meranto has seen an uptick in his numbers with three girls sports being down for the season. What Meranto is seeing is that his kids are encouraging those who have lost out on those sports to join the soccer team.
Those nomadic athletes can still get a taste of competition as well as take enjoy the social aspects of being on a team.
As dark as 2020 has been, Meranto's message has been to turn what's been a negative situation into a positive one.
"I'm just glad we're here. The alternative is these kids lost out on another opportunity to be a part of something in high school," Meranto said. "And, as I told them, my theme for the year is let's make this a great story, a positive story. All the negative stories of this year, let's focus on this being a great, positive story. I'm really proud that they all want to be here, that they understand the rules and they've gotta wear their masks. But they're all coming with a positive attitude."
One of Meranto's key concerns is conditioning and how the lack of it could lead to injuries, especially when you factor in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's return to interscholastic athletics document stating that the seven consecutive days rule will be waived this season starting on Oct. 12. With some kids being inactive dating back all the way to the beginning of lockdown, he plans to apply "load management," spreading out playing time throughout the roster.
This is an issue he expects to handle with his Wolverines, but Meranto believes all Section VI programs could also be tasked with this challenge.
Back over in Lockport, the Lions began cross country practice with new Syracuse commit Sydney Nowicki beginning her senior season. She's grateful that she will be working under the Orange's Brien Bell come 2021, who she says often reminds her of Lockport cross country head coach Tim Willett.
Even signing her Division I scholarship was affected by COVID, as Nowicki was unable to even make an official visit. She only saw the campus and chatted with Bell virtually for the first time last month. She looks forward to joining a crew of girls that has a great dynamic with Bell and that she describes as wanting "to be great."
As for her senior year, the team hit the ground running with timed trials to get the kids back into the groove. Nowicki has some unfinished business to handle, as she preps to put the final touches on one of the historic careers in Lions' history.
That is, as long as this pandemic doesn't take a turn for the worse.
"Everyone came here and, hopefully, everyone just keeps a good mindset," said Nowicki, who has won the last three Section VI large school titles and qualified for the state meet in five straight seasons. "I know that me ... as an individual, I'm just so grateful that we have the opportunity to race (even) outside of a team perspective. ... Hopefully we can follow through with (postseason competition) and if not, we can't really be sad about it because it's kind of expected.
"But (I'm) just grateful to have a couple opportunities to race, hopefully. And it's my senior season so I'm just ready to finish it out and, no rush, but I'm ready to take it all in and hopefully have a really good year."
Willett may lean on one of LHS and New York State's all-time greatest distance runners in Nowicki, but he's looking forward to bringing back a squad where both the boys and girls sides earned a share of their respective league titles in 2019. The plan is to get dual meets underway in October, with the intention of closing out the season with the NFL and Section VI meets.
If there was one piece that stood out on Monday about his student-athletes, Willett saw a level of excitement that he feels the time away may have piqued. Even having to take the kids' temperatures, making sure they were all masked up and enforcing social distancing, Willett is just as excited as his team is to even be back.
The beauty of a sport like cross country — unlike many other high school sports — is kids have been able to train to a relatively normal degree, which also adds to why the team may have been so enthused to get the season going.
"I think we have a really dedicated group of kids," Willett said. " ... It is one of those sports where you can go out and do it on your own. I mean, I've been running almost nonstop since March. ... But it's an opportunity to get out and go and they were able to. In some respects, we didn't talk about it as a team, but we didn't have the excuse that maybe other people had, and when I say excuse I don't mean that in a negative way. ... It speaks to who's dedicated and that we're able to do that, who had the strength the grit to go out and do that on their own.
" ... Occasionally some of the kids would get together and get runs together too so, and that was actually really hard for me because I wasn't able to have any contact or interaction that we usual can have throughout the summer."
