The air is cooling, and the leaves are beginning to crisp and descend as summer sweat slowly but surely turns to autumn’s comfort. With that means the turn of another high school golf season in the Niagara Frontier League.
Last season – to be blunt – was weird. Instead of a normal 14-match season, then the league tournament for seven possible wins, the COVID-shortened campaign was just seven league matches, then seven for the tourney.
Despite the stipulations, the 2020 season presented one of the closest finishes in league history. Lockport came atop at 11-3, for its first NFL crown since 2013. North Tonawanda and Kenmore East tied for second at 10-4, then Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Wheatfield tied for third at 9-5.
This season could result in a similar occurrence, but there will be new names on top. Of the top eight players from last year’s league tournament, only one is back for their respective teams.
Additionally, there may be one thing the pandemic helped boost: increased participation amongst younger student-athletes in golf. With not much to do during the pandemic riddled summer of 2020, many kids took up golf as a hobby. Several teams in the Niagara Frontier region pose rosters with multiple middle schoolers as well as underclassmen.
With so many seniors from last year now graduated, some teams aren’t exactly sure how the league will shape up until they go through the cycle the first time.
The 2021 NFL season will see a competitive balance with talent on all teams, ages 13 to 18.
Lockport
Last season’s title winners come in with a slight target on their backs, looking to defend their crown. It will be no easy task. The Lions lost three senior starters from last year’s squad, including Ben Shanley and Kyle Cassidy, who both finished in the top-eight of the NFL tourney, along with Bryson Bailey.
“It’s definitely a unique experience for us,” coach Loue Cercone said of defending the title. “I wouldn’t say last year’s win was necessarily expected, but as the season evolved, we realized that we were competitive and right in it. We’re not overconfident, but I think last year’s championship gave us some more confidence. ... We’re just trying to keep the momentum going into this year.”
Despite the losses, Lockport returns junior captain Adam Firkins, who was just outside that top group at that NFL tourney, shooting an 88. Cercone admitted there will be some young guys in the lineup, but he does have some solid talent returning to the top.
Joining Firkins are sophomore Anthony Gagliardi and junior Trent Robinson, who make up the top three. Cercone said the trio played in majority of the matches last season. From the practice squad of last year, Cercone mentioned sophomore Max Adams, who has taken “a big step” this year, and also the Genewicks, Luke and Henry.
Even though the Lions a returning as the champs, Cercone said the main goal of the season is to see his golfers get better.
“I would just like each individual player to improve, then a great byproduct of that is team success,” Cercone said. “Golf, by nature, is an individual sport and improving your own game is really what I want. Not only stroke-wise, but the mental game of it — learning to ride the highs and lows of it. If each person can improve and the byproduct is another championship, we’ll certainly take it."
Lewiston-Porter
The Lancers return a ton of talent from last season’s 9-5 team and are vying for their first title since 2008. Coach Scott Townsend’s group lost just one senior starter, Sean Reilly, and return junior stand out Rocco Randazzo.
Randazzo, since the departure of Niagara Wheatfield’s Anthony Delisanti, takes over as likely top dog in the league. As a sophomore last season, Randazzo finished in second at the NFL tourney, shooting a 77. The youngster also competed in the prestigious Porter Cup this summer.
"He had a great summer,” said Townsend, who praised Randazzo's character. “He’s playing really, really well and he’s taking it to the next level this year. Instead of just trying to get on the green on an approach shot, he’s looking to a spot on the green where he can spin it back or something to put him in a good position. … He’s such a great example for the younger players, because he’s the hardest worker out here, he plays every day and is always practicing.”
In addition to Randazzo, the team will look towards freshman Peter Monahan and junior Finley Patrick as the top three. Additionally, Townsend’s sons, Dom and Jamie, also start on the team.
“It’s great. We have guys (coming back) that have been playing for a couple years. So they’re kind of seasoned,” Townsend said. “They’ve played in that NFL tournament, which is a total different atmosphere, and they played well. Having all those kids come back is a huge advantage. ... It’s interesting to have your top players all be underclassmen.”
Niagara Wheatfield
The Falcons didn’t lose a ton of seniors, but the graduation of the Valparaiso-bound Delisanti removes a four-time NFL tournament medalist from their roster.
“He’s missed, definitely. But trying to get some of the younger guys to fill that spot has been a fun challenge for me,” NW coach Tim Codd said. “Definitely his leadership and hard work is missed, because he set the example day in and day out.”
Despite the departure of one Delisanti, there's another on the roster, as Anthony’s brother RJ takes over the reins as the team’s No. 1.
RJ, along with Ty Reed, Dan Liberti and Roman Adamschick, anchor a competitive roster that will still make a push for the top team in the league. Before Lockport’s title last season, the Falcons had won the last six NFL championships.
Codd said the four returners have played well to start the year and will be key parts of the team’s success.
After years of success, the Falcons always have a target on their backs. Codd's focus is elsewhere.
“Regardless of where we finish in the league, I just want to focus on getting these kids better every day," he said.
North Tonawanda
The Lumberjacks are coming off a successful 10-4 season, tying for second in the league. The 2020 squad was led by senior and Niagara University baseball player Casey O’Bryan. O’Bryan shot an 81 at the NFL tourney, which was good for third place.
Despite the departure, coach Alan Zbytek is returning three key seniors to lead a young roster.
“We will be led by seniors Lucas Matyevich, Andrew Trainer and Ryan McAvoy. Each of these golfers are capable of shooting into the low 80s, which we will needed in each match to be competitive,” Zbytek said.
After the top three, Zbytek said the back of the lineup is quite young and he’s interested to see how the youth of the team develops.
“This year may have to be a year for developing skills and a love for the game that can carry over to next season,” he said.
Additionally, NT welcomed its first four female golfers to the team this season and Zbytek said he is “excited to see the interest in the game of high school golf growing.”
Niagara Falls
The Wolverines struggled last season and couldn’t notch a win with a youthful roster. Despite the same youth with a couple seniors thrown in this season, NF scored a victory early this year and has its eyes on being a competitive team once again in the NFL.
The Wolverines return Aidan Robins, Jude Lowry, Roman Sanders and David Shelton as leaders to the team, as well as coach Jack Pero’s top four. Robins, Sanders and Shelton make up the senior core of the four, while Lowry is a junior.
The youth movement has also hit the Wolverines, as Payton Hutchinson has started strong. The eighth-grader posted scores in the mid-40s in each of his past three matches. Pero said Hutchinson has been a pleasant surprise so far.
The team also adds freshman Salvatore Constantino and Kaelyn Walter, the program's first female golfer. Pero added, Constantino came out for the team last year and has improved the more and more he plays.
Despite starting 1-4, the Wolverines have been close in every match they’ve dropped and Pero expects to continue to be competitive.
“I would like to see these guys win more, for sure, and be competitive. Which I’d say we are. We have a nice young team that are doing well, they’re excited and passionate about it, which is great. We have great team chemistry and hopefully that translates into a bunch of wins,” he said.
Grand Island
First-year coach Ryan Donnelly takes over for the recently retired Craig Worthling. GI finished 3-11 last season and was led by Zach Cramer, Ben Steck and Joe Novak.
Donnelly’s team consists of no seniors, so the Vikings will post a youthful roster this season with eight sophomores and five juniors.
“It’s been a fun year with a lot of development for young golfers,” Donnelly said. “The big push we’re looking at this year is getting them really comfortable with tournament golf — kind of transitioning them from just playing golf with their friends to getting comfortable with competitive golf.”
For GI, sophomore Dylan Novak has come out strong, medaling in two matches. Additionally, sophomores Tyler Dworak and Tucker Schoen have joined Novak to form the top trio. Donnelly said he’s looking forward to what the three can accomplish, not just this year, but in their next two seasons on the squad.
“This year is really about development for a lot of the kids,” Donnelly said. “We’re really looking forward to next year and then the next with this group of sophomores. I think we could really compete at that point for a league title.”
As a young group, Donnelly said his hopes for 2021 are to stay competitive and be close in every match.
“We’re just looking for consistency,” Donnelly said.
He added, with good showings, Novak, Dworak and Schoen could possibly qualify for sectional bids.
