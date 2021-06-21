The Niagara/Orleans ‘super league’ champions wrapped up the 2021 ‘regular’ spring season Saturday at Williamsville North High School, crowning a trio of Section VI champions while earning the Section VI Division I team title, coming out on top of the 17-team field.
Niagara Falls’ earned the team title with three champions and six overall place winners, finishing with 113 points to second-place Lancaster’s 108. Starpoint finished in third overall with 104.5 points while Niagara Wheatfield rounded out the top five with 75.
“We took some hard losses early, but our guys picked each other up with a pin, a big win or other unexpected things," said NF coach Josh Eagan. "... We were a little shorthanded and had a couple kids lose in the first round that we didn’t expect … We needed every single kid on our team to pull it together,.
“For example, Carl Ealy made it to the finals. He stepped it up and showed up big. If he didn’t win his first match, we wouldn’t have won the Section VI title.”
Ealy was one of four Wolverine finalists Saturday. Teammates Jaden Crumpler, Amarfio Reynolds Jr. and Jesiere Carter claimed individual titles at 110, 118, and 152 pounds, respectively.
Team score has not been recorded at the Section VI Division I or II tournaments since 2010. The lack of a sectional Dual Meet Championship this season was a major reason why both tournaments were scored and a sectional champion team title awarded this spring.
Crumpler was the No. 2 seed in the 110-pound bracket and a returning third-place finisher from 2020. He earned pins in both his quarter- and semifinal matches to advance to the final, where he was a 6-4 overtime winner over Williamsville North/East’s returning sectional champion Brendan Dellinger.
“There were some calls in that match that if it was last year, Jaden might have reacted very differently,” said Eagan. “I am so proud of the way he handled that situation. He applied the philosophy of wisdom that we have talked about in practice to help guide himself through and overcome that moment.”
Reynolds returned to the Division I final after a runner-up finish in 2020 that earned him a wildcard entry to the state federation tournament in Albany. Reynolds was a winner by pin in the first round and a decision winner, 6-1, in the semifinal to advance to the 118-pound large school finale. There, he captured an exciting 9-8 victory over Frontier’s Travis Browning, also a returning sectional finalist and state tournament qualifier.
Finally, at 152, Carter started the day as the No. 3 seed and earned pins over the Nos. 6 and 2 seeds to advance to the championship bout, where he would meet top-seeded Lancaster sophomore Michael Schaefer, a returning Section VI champion. In the final, it would be all Carter as he cruised to an 11-4 victory.
“In the semifinal, he let the emotion of the moment get to him for a minute,” Eagan said of Carter’s performance. “During an injury timeout I said, ‘Listen, that’s you and him out there. You look at us and worry about that match.’ Then he goes out there and pins him.”
Eagan continued: “In the final, we said, '(Schaefer) is the one seed due in large put to what he did last year. … What did you put into this year?' Jesiere said, 'Everything.’ He went out and nearly majored him in the final. That helped us win the sectional championship.”
Also placing for the Wolverines were Ja’Shad Bumpers (3rd, 110), Levi Cox (3rd, 172) and Grady Peterson (4th, 132). Competing for Niagara Falls but missing placement were Eian Peterson, Mike Syposs, Darren Christian and Max Hill.
Falls completed a clean sweep in the final week of the spring 2021 wrestling season, defending the Niagara Cup last Tuesday, claiming the Niagara/Orleans ‘super league’ title outright Wednesday and winning the Section VI Division I team championship Saturday.
“We don’t win the sectional tournament without every single kid that placed,” said Eagan. “This year was definitely different, but we adapted and recruited anyway. The Wolverines came up big and big guys threw down at sectionals.”
“One of our mottos is humility, to never be satisfied with our goals,” said Eagan. “We try our best to teach our kids to wrestle with humility and tenacity and to never be satisfied.”
Eagan concluded: “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without (assistant coaches) Don McCoy, Jon Eagan and Palmer Archie. I am a firm believer in that you don’t accomplish anything without a supporting crew.”
