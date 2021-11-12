Niagara Falls' Willie Lightfoot comes home to celebrate college signing

Willie Lightfoot will further the legacy of Niagara Falls basketball when he spreads his wings with the Bowling Green Falcons, and he felt compelled to come home in making official the next destination on his athletic journey.
Surrounded by about 50 friends and family members showing their love in matching orange and white outfits, Lightfoot signed his letter of intent Friday to accept a Division I scholarship offer from the large public research university and Mid-American Conference basketball program 325 miles from the Falls in Bowling Green, Ohio.
“I wanted to do it with my family and the people that were with me from day one,” Lightfoot said at the signing event inside the fieldhouse at Niagara Falls High School.
Lightfoot, the 6-foot lefty listed as the 32nd point guard in his class by 247Sports.com's composite ratings, is in the midst of his senior season at Good Better Best Academy in Durham, North Carolina. His team plays its second game Saturday.
Yet, Lightfoot was committed to making the 1,300-mile round trip to hold his official commitment ceremony at NFHS, the school where started his prep career, winning consecutive sectional championships and as a freshman leading the Wolverines to the state semifinals in New York’s largest classification.
“I wanted to have all of the people that supported me here, and a lot of them couldn’t make it down to North Carolina,” Lightfoot said. “It was a good turnout. Better than I expected. I didn’t know my granny was going to do all this.”
Lightfoot smiled wide and gazed at his grandmother, Adelle Dix, upon signing his letter.
“She’s the most important one here,” he said. “Without my granny, there wouldn’t be none of this stuff. My granny is probably the biggest part of my life.”
Dix termed the scholarship from Bowling Green as “a tremendous opportunity,” for Lightfoot, “that he’s worked for since he was four or five years old, with all of the ups and downs. And his education is very important to our whole family.”
She noted it was important to include Sal Constantino, the former NFHS basketball coach for Lightfoot’s two seasons as a hometown star.
“Sal has been great with Willie throughout it all,” Dix said. “He was really tremendous. I thought it was really the right thing to do this here at the high school.”
“Since eighth grade when I came here,” Lightfoot added, “Sal has been like family to me. Consistent since day one. He pushed me. And he told me what I needed to hear, not what I wanted to hear.”
Constantino helped Lightfoot relocate to one of the country’s best prep schools, Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, for his sophomore and junior years, and guided Lightfoot into finding the right college.
“Bowling Green is a great fit for him,” Constantino said. “Coach (Michael) Huger is a defensive-minded coach, which will play right into Willie’s strengths. I’d call the MAC a blue-collar conference, and Willie is a blue-collar player. No doubt he’s talented, but his grit and grind is his strength.”
The only active NBA player drafted out of a MAC program is Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, who played for Bowling Green, and Lightfoot noted “from the coaching standpoint, I think Coach Huger can help make me a pro in the next four years.”
Lightfoot made his final decision following a campus visit in late September, choosing Bowling Green over offers from South Florida and nearby Buffalo, among the first schools to offer him a scholarship before his freshman season, now soon to become a MAC rival.
He felt most wanted by Huger and the Falcons’ coaching staff, but landing somewhere that was a healthy distance from the Falls also factored into Lightfoot’s college decision.
“Being out of Niagara Falls, there is so much more out there in the world,” Constantino said. “And the last few years being away from home, he’s gotten to be on his own. This is a great move for him.”
“For him to go away at 15,” Dix said, “all the way to Kansas, that was a long way, and that was really, really hard. It’s not as hard now because Willie is older and he’s been traveling around. I feel a little bit better now with him being away. And he’ll be closer than he has been in North Carolina and Kansas.”
There was no place like Niagara Falls, however, for Lightfoot to celebrate his college choice.
“It shows how close he is with his family, and how he still feels tied to the community,” Constantino said.
“It took a lot to get here,” Lightfoot concluded. “It wasn’t easy. So it feels good to get it all over with and to start fresh at Bowling Green.”
