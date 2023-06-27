The majority of the 300 people sitting in Frontier Volunteer Fire Hall knew the wrestlers in the ring weren’t actively trying to harm each other and the result of the matches were predetermined.
But that wasn’t why they were there.
Modern professional wrestling fans are there for the story. To see how they end the match, to decipher what was real and wasn’t, to cheer for the heroes and boo the villains.
Thirty minutes into Empire State Wrestling’s Friday Night Heat, the fans were still waiting for the first big opportunity to cheer. North Tonawanda native and current ESW champion Kevin Bennett was in the ring, riling up the crowd in his villainous, smarmy persona and then the music hit.
Vince Valor stepped through the curtain and the crowd let out a roar, slapping hands with fans as he made his way to the ring to confront Bennett. Over the next few minutes, Valor mocked Bennett, was attacked by Bennett’s cohorts and saved by fan favorite “Big Time” Bill Collier to set up a tag team match for the show’s main event.
But when Valor walked back through the curtain and away from view, he turned back into Vincent Mease, a mild-mannered, polite Niagara Falls native. Mease makes a living as a forklift driver, but lists his profession as wrestling.
“You gotta invest in yourself, otherwise, promoters or fans won't invest in you,” Mease said. “So you got to be willing to invest a lot of time, a lot of energy. Some guys want to do this as a hobby and do this little flavor once every couple months. I'm fine with that. But I try to make the most out as I can. … Climbing the ladder was to establish myself and now I'm happy with where I'm at and wrestling.”
For nearly 10 years, Mease has put his soul into becoming a professional wrestler, learning the intricacies of a sport that has guarded its secrets for a more than a century, like a magician who refuses to reveal a trick.
The rise of the internet and social media has allowed many of those secrets to leak into public knowledge, but ESW and Mease gave GNN Sports a behind-the-scenes look at the life of an independent professional wrestler.
•••
Mease’s main sport growing up was football, playing for Niagara Falls High School. But he realized that wasn’t a viable career option, so he turned to his first love: wrestling.
Since he was introduced as a 6-year-old at daycare, Mease has loved wrestling. So, at 17 years old, Mease tried to make a career. Mease traveled across the border to Canada for proper training, because if he was going to chase his goal, he want to do it correctly.
When Mease first started training, he wasn’t aware of independent wrestling. He had never gone to shows as a kid and was new to the business. Once he started training, Mease wrestled in Rochester and Canada, before finding a home with ESW. The Buffalo-based promotion doesn’t run shows weekly, so Mease has traveled around the East coast working for different promotions since 2010.
Mease has wrestled a variety of former WWE and AEW wrestlers during his career and even wrestled a match on AEW Dark: Elevation — a show broadcast on YouTube until TNT provided a new two-hour program this month — on April 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh.
“Some people come into this with the idea of getting signed, some people just want to wrestle locally, some people want to make a living off independent wrestling,” Mease said. “I'm at a point right now where like, I'm wrestling every weekend, I'm active, I'm healthy, I'm busy. Wrestling pays a good portion of my bills. I can't ask for much more."
But Mease is on the north side of 30 now and knows the odds of being signed to either of the two nationally televised promotions are slim. He’s comfortable as a fan favorite for ESW and has even started training new wrestlers at the company’s recently-opened wrestling school in the Eastern Hills Mall.
“When I'm done wrestling, I know that I'm in a position now where the students that I'm teaching, they're gonna carry on everything that I've taught them,” Mease said. “So I'll always have a place in the business that way, whether it be on an independent level, or for an American company. The students I have now they're gonna carry on everything I've taught them.”
While Mease’s dreams are fading, Bennett is still holding out hope. His first recorded match came in 2011, but he discovered his villainous character — called a heel in wrestling terms — in 2015 and it has created more opportunities.
Bennett’s main profession is music, particularly as a rapper. After never considering blending it with wrestling, Bennett, who is billed at 175 pounds, finally found his current gimmick as smart-mouthed, arrogant pot-stirrer.
He wrestled on WWE’s SmackDown Live in 2018 and teamed with Medina native Kevin Blackwood on AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021. Most recently, he lost and regained his ESW championship against Matt Cardona — who wrestled as Zack Ryder in WWE for 15 years — at Brawlfest 2023 on May 13 at Buffalo RiverWorks.
Bennett has wrestled more than 20 wrestlers who are or were signed to either WWE or AEW. When they trust him to be safe or put on a good match, it gives him more hope that one day he might get a chance with one of the companies.
“I'm very grateful for all of the wrestlers that I've worked with over the years; lots of guys that I've watched when I was little,” Bennett said. “It's a really crazy feeling. It's like reassurance to yourself that like, ‘Wow, I must be pretty good if I can hang with these dudes.’”
Regardless, like Mease, Bennett continues because he loves wrestling. It’s impossible to be an independent wrestler without loving the sport.
Wrestlers from the major companies are now given enough money to eat properly, travel, buy gear and nurse injuries. On the independent scene, all of that comes out of their pockets with payment that could be anywhere from no money to $20 per show when wrestlers first start.
Mease is investing three days per week teaching at the wrestling school, training himself every day in the gym and traveling to shows every week, on top of his “normal” job.
“A lot of it is finding the the reasons for why you do love this, why you are so passionate about this,” Mease said. “Just recently I had that moment in a match in Binghamton with Sean Carr and everything went so well. It's like one of those matches and one of those moments that the energy from the crowd is one of the things that reminder of why I love wrestling.”
•••
The Frontier garage was transformed into a locker room for the night, wrestlers dressed and chatted around fire equipment, drifting in and out as the show waned.
Some chatted about their matches, some counted the money they earned through wrestling or at their merchandise table, while others shot the breeze before driving home or to the next town they were wrestling in the following night. Those expecting infamous wrestling horror stories of days past about hijinx, mopping up blood and drugs would be disappointed.
About 45 minutes before the main event, Mease, Collier, Bennett and his tag team partner for the night, Tito Origa, begin to craft a plan for the match. For the next half hour, they lay out the entire match, move by move.
They toss around different ideas, but there is no squabbling. All four men seem to have a shared vision of how the match should flow. There is nervous energy, but it’s hard to imagine any of the four men will momentarily switch into loud, charismatic characters.
As they discuss the match, Mease rubs baby oil across his torso and thighs to make his body shine when it hits the lights, while Bennett splashes water on his chest for the same effect. Collier — who is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds — runs conditioner through his long, wet hair to make it shine and bounce.
Finally, the come up with a complete plan and run through it one more time before exiting the locker room. Years ago, wrestlers would be told who was going to win the match and they would discuss certain spots, but largely called it on the fly, in the ring.
There is hidden communication in the ring — some are less obvious than others — to notify an opponent of the next spot, but planning ahead is supposed to limit mistakes that could turn into chaos or injuries.
“Everything's a learning experience and it teaches me a lot about like myself,” Mease said. “Wrestling, whether it be a big name or wrestling somebody that's brand new to this, it teaches me a lot about myself as a performer.”
As the match unfolds, it goes according to plan. Bennett starts the match, but immediately tags in Orig before Mease can touch him and it became the story embedded into the bout.
The 270-pound Orig did most of the work, with Bennett only tagging in when one of his opponents — typically Mease — was in jeopardy. The entire match was built around Bennett avoiding the good guys or “babyfaces” to elicit boos from the crowd.
Bennett and Orig spent a chunk of the match beating on Mease, while Collier paced on the apron or smacked the padded turnbuckle to fire up Mease and the crowd. Finally, Mease was able to break free, tag Collier and the fans erupted, knowing Bennett was going to get his comeuppance.
The fans gave their loudest cheers of the night when Collier gave Bennett three clotheslines and slammed him to the mat. After some organized chaos — which included Mease accidentally being tossed on his head that made the crowd silent — Collier made a football tackle on Orig and Mease hit his signature maneuver to win the match.
When the show ended with the good guys standing tall, the fans were overjoyed with the outcome of the story. There were no chair shots, broken tables or death-defying stunts that have become predominant in wrestling, just a story loyal fans could absorb.
“You want to be invested in characters, you want those relationships with those character,” Bennett said. “I think that's the true beauty in wrestling. The moves are great and they can be really cool and entertaining, but I think the moments that you will remember the most are with the story and the characters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.