Vince Capaldi may have a mild-mannered, soft-spoken personality. But when at the bowling alley, he lets the roaring sound of tumbling bowling pins do the talking for him.
A resident of Niagara Falls, Capaldi has bowled in various senior leagues at the Rapids Bowling Center for the last 19 years and has garnered some lofty accolades.
On October 5, 2018, at the age of 86, Capaldi became the oldest bowler in United States Bowling Congress history to throw his first 800 series, still his favorite moment of his bowling career. But he wasn’t done.
This past April 20, the now 90-year old rolled a 900 series — three consecutive perfect games — in the Niagara Monument Seniors “No Taps” Tournament.
While the scores are impressive, Capaldi said there’s really nothing to it when it comes to being a good bowler.
“They all tell me that I’m (a) smooth bowler but, some days, you can do nothing wrong,” said Capaldi, sporting his New York Yankees ball-cap. “Concentrate, watch the way you release the ball and you got to know a little bit about bowling, you know what I mean?”
Born in Prezza, Italy, Capaldi immigrated to the United States in 1949, found work and started his new life in the Cataract City. When Capaldi first picked up the sport in the early 1950s, bowling was king in Western New York and a popular group activity and was a hot commodity in Niagara Falls and Niagara County. Today, Rapids Bowling Center and Bowl-O-Drome Bowling Lanes are the only bowling alleys still open in Niagara Falls as well as Frontier Bowling Lanes in Lewiston.
For Capaldi, it was the sport of bocce — which he also played in various leagues — that served as a gateway to his bowling career.
“A bocce ball is almost identical (to a bowling ball),” Capaldi said. “You got to do the same thing. Over here (in bowling), it’s a big ball. … In the old country, they (play) bocce a lot. And the ball is identical. This (bowling ball) is just a bigger ball.”
After marrying his wife, Gail, in 1956, Capaldi continued bowling locally for a few more years before walking away to focus on working and raising his children before making a comeback.
Currently, Capaldi bowls four times a week at Rapids. With his wife, he competes in mixed leagues with his wife on Mondays and Thursdays and then separately on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Capaldi has earned the respect from his fellow bowlers, including 69-year old Niagara Falls resident Gary Wilcox, who he described as a “phenomena” since bowling with him five years ago. Despite his age, Wilcox said Capaldi still has the “competitive juices” to bowl well like everyone else in the room.
“His approach to the game is very, very simple but very smooth,” said Wilcox, owner of Dee Dee’s Dairy on Niagara Falls Boulevard. “... He’s got a little bit of still competitiveness to him for a guy his age and he takes his game kind of seriously. He buys new bowling balls and new bowling equipment on a regular basis.”
82-year old Grand Island resident John Loss has known Capaldi through the Rapids Senior Leagues since 2011 and later served as their secretary for many years until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all activities in March 2020. While he never bowled alongside Capaldi like Wilcox and many others, Loss said the friendship is genuine.
During this past season, Loss made sure to leave a parking space next to his car, a gesture Capaldi appreciates. And while his speed has slowed down a little bit, Capaldi is accurate and deliberate in his throws — and never boasting about his accolades.
“He’s a gentleman and a gentle man,” Loss said. “He’s a good bowler, but he doesn’t let you know that he’s a good bowler. He doesn’t laud it over people. He’s just a nice person to be around.”
Both Wilcox and Loss found it ironic that Capaldi is thriving at Rapids like the late Cesare Svizzero of Niagara Falls, who was also raised in Prezza and lived until the age of 99 before his death in May 2020. The Tuesday night league Capaldi competes in is named in Svizzero’s honor.
Outside of their body positions when releasing the ball, Loss said the style of play between the two Niagara Falls bowlers is similar.
“They would throw from the right of the head pin and make the ball hook into the one and three pins,” Loss said. “They would very slowly go up, approach the foul line and release the ball. But they were consistent, you know, this is what bowling is supposed to be.”
Also a United States Army veteran, Capaldi said he is trying to cut back from his four times a week regimen with bowling. The sport, though, will forever be in his blood and he encourages others to join.
“(Bowling) keeps you alive,” Capaldi said. “Gets your mind off things.”
