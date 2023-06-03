WEST SENECA — Tyris Parmer likes to keep a low radar on the days of meets.
But when it’s time to show up to compete, Parmer shows the crowd that he was born to run.
After winning both events at last weekend’s Class AA championships, the Niagara Falls senior once again won the Division I 100- (10.93 seconds) and 200-meter (21.96 seconds) dashes in the second and final day of the Section VI track and field state qualifiers Saturday at West Seneca West High School.
Parmer wasn’t sure what to expect heading into the 100, which was a crowded finals, featuring Starpoint’s Kyle Lewis in Lane 4 (second place, 11.04) and Lockport’s Zion Cheatham (seventh place, 11.34) in Lane 2.
His mentality, though, was the same in this event like all season.
“Right next to me, actually, were the other two fast guys,” Parmer said. “So it really pushed me to get this (win)... (We’re) super competitive. We all went here thinking we're going to win. So, it’s good to be the one that really won.”
Starpoint 4x800 boys see another day
Peyton Spatorico knew the stakes of competing in a state qualifier.
Win, you move on. Lose, it’s all over.
For Spatorico and his 4x800 teammates, the former scenario happened Saturday.
The group of Gavin Farrell, Franklin Payne, Timothy Lukaski and Spatorico represented the Spartans well and won the Division I event with a time of 8:12:53, edging Clarence by nearly two whole seconds.
Spatorico said the victory “felt incredible.”
“It was just work hard, harder, harder, and we got it (over the) season where we kept getting stronger, more fit, and we got it,” Spatorico said.
After coming up short in sectionals last spring, Starpoint relays coach Emily Bradley said the victory was deserved and bring some experience after going to states for cross-country this past fall. As Bradley explained, the moment was a long time coming and starts with Spatorico’s leadership, even fighting through injury.
“He’s just been something I can't even describe and his leadership has grown,” Bradley said. “He is taking this boys team under his wing ever since he was an underclassmen. Peyton’s been injured a lot of the season. To see him come back and finally get this chance to compete in an outdoor state championship is awesome. I'm so happy for him.”
Best of the rest
A pair of Greater Niagara region track and field athletes who already qualified for states competed on Saturday.
Niagara Falls senior thrower David Litten finished second overall in the discus toss (141-11), only out-thrown by Williamsville East’s Calvin Kulik (150-6). Litten Litten previously hit super standard mark of 164-11 earlier this season.
Starpoint freshman Emily Waldron had already reached the state qualifier for the pole vault with 11-3 in early May and will advance to the state championships. Saturday, she placed second in the pole vault with 10-0, only behind Orchard Park’s Abigail Bernas (10-6).
The NYSPHSAA track and field state championships will take place June 9-10 at Middletown High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.