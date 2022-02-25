Carlos Bradberry called his shot.
Following a buzzer-beating loss to Rochester East on Jan. 22, Niagara Falls had lost three out of five. The head coach refused to call it a skid. His team just needed more time.
He was right.
It wasn’t pretty at times, but a 62-53 win over No. 6 Frontier on Friday sent the third-seeded Wolverines to their 10th win in 11 games and eighth consecutive Section VI Class AA semifinals.
Niagara Falls put together runs in the second and third quarters to build a double-digit lead, only to see it dwindle down the stretch. But unlike that East game, the Wolverines made free throws and did just enough to score a win.
Awaiting in the semifinals is No. 2 Orchard Park at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo State.
“It doesn’t matter what a team’s record is — they’re coming to play in the playoffs,” Bradberry said. “... We’re learning how to win games. That’s a game earlier we may have let them come back, so I feel like we’re learning.”
Frontier struggled to handle Niagara Falls’ defensive pressure from the start, but finishing in the paint was a challenge for the Wolverines over the first 12 minutes of the game. A pair of 6-foot-5 Falcons in the paint and another 6-foot-2 forward challenged shots at the rim and they simply didn’t fall.
But Niagara Falls (16-5) had the advantage in the backcourt, as guards Rod Brown and Nick Estell took control of the game on multiple occasions. It scored the last nine points of the first half to take a 27-21 lead, and after the Falcons scored the first four points of the third quarter, the Wolverines rattled off the next 11.
Niagara Falls switched between man-to-man and a trapping 2-3 zone in the first half, with both finding success. But in-your-face man-to-man proved to be the best option and it created chaos. The Wolverines had 11 steals, as Brown and Estell combined for seven.
The duo also converted them into points, as Estell scored 14 and Brown chipped in 13. They also provided much-needed outside shooting with Frontier packing in its zone, connecting on five 3-pointers.
“We just had to rattle their guys and try not to foul,” Brown said. “We watched some film and we saw they couldn’t really take pressure. I’m always ready to come in and play defense. Coach (Bradberry) told us coming into the game that we could really pressure them and get after it.”
Continued defensive pressure will be crucial against Orchard Park, which leans on 6-foot-7 Seth Joba, who averages 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game. The Quakers also have athleticism on the wings in Alex Crescente (13.4 points), Kagan Mancabelli (10) and Dylan Evans (9.7).
Orchard Park shoots 30.6% beyond the arc, which means Niagara Falls must use its guards to keep the ball out of the paint in the halfcourt and limit opportunities in transition to continue its quest for a sixth sectional title in seven years.
“We let them get comfortable,” Bradberry said. “We can’t let them walk up and down the court and run their stuff. We need to play a 94-foot game, which is when I think we’re at our best.”
Dom McKenzie finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Niagara Falls.
Jake Berry scored a game-high 15 points for Frontier (10-11), while Nathan Errington had 14 points and Brady Gleason had 12.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.