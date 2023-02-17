BUFFALO — Freshly graduated from Niagara Catholic, Tom Spanbauer arrived at SUNY Cortland in 1979 intending to become a teacher.
Forty-four years later, Spanbauer is still at Cortland — there were three years at Albany High School, three at the University at Albany and five at Alfred mixed in — but he’s fulfilled his goal and college gymnasiums across New York state have been his classroom.
A lanyard dangles from his pocket, but it’s attached to a marker for his whiteboard instead of a key ring and he totes a Cortland bag for all of his papers. He may spend more time drawing up plays than grading papers, but Spanbauer even looks like a teacher.
Since becoming Cortland’s head coach 28 years ago, Spanbauer has won more than 450 games and only Jim Boeheim and RIT’s Bob McVean are the only active coaches in New York who have a longer tenure at one school.
But as the season dwindles and his Red Dragons fight for a postseason spot, Spanbauer — who has also coached the school’s women’s tennis team for nearly two decades — is contemplating something different.
Spanbauer was adamant that no final decision has been made, but he said “it looks like it probably is going to be” his final season as the school’s men’s basketball coach. After beating Buffalo State 83-74 on Friday for Cortland’s 17th win of the season, surrounded by a large group of family and friends, Spanbauer said it was going to be a family decision.
“I have two daughters and one daughter has started playing high school sports,” Spanbauer said. “... So it’s a family-first decision. There’s no financial part of it that is going to swing the pendulum either way, because that’s not how I operate. It’s more about making a decision that is going to be best for my family.”
Basketball, and sports in general, were paramount for Spanbauer and his five siblings growing up in Niagara Falls. His father, John, was a Niagara University Hall of Famer who played with Hubie Brown, Larry Costello and Frank Layden.
From an early age, Spanbauer was enthralled with sports. He was a gifted multi-sport athlete and scored 1,106 career points at Cortland, becoming a two-time all-SUNYAC selection during his playing days. But his brothers could always see a coach in him, partly because of his father.
“He was our grade-school coach when me and Tom were playing at Mount Carmel,” Tom’s older brother John said. “So he was always involved, but he was never a high-pressure guy. He actually was a basketball official, and when we got to high school, he didn’t want to miss the games and he gave up officiating.”
Leadership seemed to be bred in the Spanbauer household. His brother John was a Niagara Falls City Councilman and Jim was a Niagara Falls principal.
“My father always told us, do what you think is right, don’t follow the crowd,” Jim said. “And you can always hear that: be the leader, not the follower. and I think what led my brother to coaching is that he always wanted to be the leader and all of us in the same way. We just kind of took the lead of what our parents showed us. We watched what they did and we were fortunate enough that they led by example.”
Spanbauer’s leadership has led him to 19 16-win seasons and has been the New York State Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year three times and is a six-time winner of the SUNYAC coach of the year.
But he always goes back to teaching and one of his favorite quotes is, “If you’re coaching and teaching in a game, you haven’t done a good enough job coaching in your practices.”
“He’s teaching life lessons, teaching basketball, teaching every way of life,” said Ben Walters, a Starpoint alum who played for and now coaches under Spanbauer. “I’ve been around him so much for years now where you just pick up on little things like basketball lessons, life lessons, all those types of things.”
If Friday was Spanbauer’s last trip to Buffalo as a coach, he got to go out in front of 20-30 friends and family members who attended the game. Several of his siblings attended the game, including sister, Patricia, who flew in from Colorado.
“The thing that I’ll take away is the relationships,” Spanbauer said. “It’s not always good, it’s not always fun, but yet it’s always challenging. and there’s been so many great moments that I would say that the biggest thing is it’s the people that are on the ride with you.”
Even if Spanbauer opts to retire when the season ends, his siblings can’t see him straying from sports or coaching in some fashion, whether it’s attending sporting events for his daughters or coaching them at some point.
“When they used to have the Empire State Games, he would coach through the summer for the Empire State games and stuff like that,” Jim said. “So, he would always stay involved with coaching. So I do you think he’s going to stay involved in some type of coaching or around athletics his whole life. It’s in his blood. It’s what he does.”
