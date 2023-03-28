For the first time in nearly 30 years, Tom Spanbauer won’t be Cortland’s men’s basketball coach next year.
The Niagara Falls native officially retired Tuesday in a press release from the school. Spanbauer spent 28 years as Cortland’s head coach, amassing a 459-277 record. He also spent one season at Alfred University in 1994-95, bringing his career Division III record to 471-290.
During Spanbauer’s tenure, the Red Dragons won the SUNYAC three times and made six appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament. Cortland reached the Sweet 16 and finished ninth in the nation in 1999 and 2000.
Spanbauer’s teams also advanced to the second round of the tournament three times and was at the helm for Cortland’s first-ever appearance in the tournament in 1997. The Red Dragons also won the ECAC Upstate New York title in 2012 and were the runners up in 1996 and 2008.
Over 28 years, Spanbauer notched 20 wins eight times and won at least 16 games 19 times. Spanbauer was also the SUNYAC Coach of the Year six times and the NABC East Region Coach of the Year four times, while also winning the NYSBCA coach of the year four times.
“Words cannot express the amount of respect, love, and appreciation I have for all the players and coaches that I had the pleasure of serving as the men’s basketball coach,” Spanbauer said in a statement. “I was always amazed and impressed with the level of commitment and willingness of all the players and coaches to do what was needed in order to represent Cortland with such pride, passion, and togetherness.”
Spanbauer was a three-sport athlete for Niagara Catholic and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2012. He graduated from Cortland in 1983, as a two-time All-SUNYAC selected. He scored 1,106 career points.
Although Spanbauer retired as men’s basketball coach, he will continue to serve as Cortland’s women’s tennis coach, a position he has held since 2006.
