NIAGARA FALLS — Don Bass thinks Niagara Falls High School can put a solid product on the gridiron this year, but he is not focused on the standings or scoreboard.
COVID-19 and a decline in participation have cost the Wolverines over 20 players within the program this season, even after rebounding from a rough start to the 2020 spring season. Niagara Falls was outscored 123-24 in the first three games but rallied to win its final two in convincing fashion.
The Wolverines produced a young team during the spring and are even younger this fall, but Bass believes the players have built strong relationships and that is one of the biggest keys to a successful season.
“Some of them left the game field in May and went right into the weight room, so that’s helped us tremendously,” Bass said. “They know what it takes to be successful and they can’t wait until the last minute. It’s been good, not only for the players, but for the coaches. We kind of prepared a little differently.”
The Niagara Falls coaching staff prepared for a quarterback battle between a pair of juniors during the preseason after the graduation of standout Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith. Regardless of who emerges as the starter, Bass says both Darren Christian and Gavin Molly will see playing time this season.
Christian has the better arm, while Bass says Molly is the smartest quarterback he has ever coached. As usual with the Wolverines, both quarterbacks will have plenty of outlets, including running back Joey Kusmierski, who had a stellar sophomore campaign. Bass is also high on junior varsity call-up Jayden Hilson, along with receivers Kortez Taylor and Mykhi Brown.
“I just have to show them what I can do. I know I can get the starting spot,” Christian said. “I just want to lead the team to a championship.”
If Niagara Falls wants to produce its first winning season since 2016, it will have to perform better early in the season. With the short practice window due to COVID during the spring season, Christian did not think the team was prepared.
Meanwhile, Kusmierski felt too many players were placing misguided blame during the first three weeks. He said this team is built to avoid similar problems when the Wolverines open the season against McKinley at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
“We weren’t on the same page,” Kusmierski said. “Everybody was saying, ‘We need to do this or we need to do that.’ We just need to come together and work like we did at the end of the season.”
As much as Bass would like to win, however, his main focus will not be on the standings at the end of the season. Instead, his desire is to ensure his players become productive after they are no longer under his supervision and he will consider the season successful if he can develop quality people.
“I want to develop these young men into just that — young men. Men that you’re not afraid when you see them in the streets five years down the road,” Bass said. “... When they interviewed me, I told them on game day I would try as hard as anyone to win, but my success is determined by how I see these young men and what they do with their lives. I think there’s so much more to this than beating up a team.”
