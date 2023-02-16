GRAND ISLAND — When the buzzer blared through the gym, Niagara Falls made one thing clear.
The Wolverines were back at the top of the Niagara Frontier League.
In what was a highly anticipated rematch of a 56-52 loss back on Jan. 13, Niagara Falls scored 46 points in the second half to defeat Lewiston-Porter, 82-55, in the Niagara Frontier League boys basketball championship game Thursday at Grand Island High School.
Not only did the outcome boost the morale of the current Wolverines but the victory also fired up generations of Cataract City faithful as this was the program’s 17th Niagara Frontier League title since 2000.
This was also the latest milestone for a program that advanced to last year’s Section VI Class AA championship before falling to Jamestown. Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry agreed that Thursday against the Lancers felt like a classic Wolverines victory as the gritty defense translated into fast-break opportunities offensively, especially in the second half.
“We really played fast tonight in that second half,” Bradberry said. “And that’s how we have to play. We have to defend. We have to rebound. We have to be physical, which I thought we were. And, we really pushed in transition And, that’s the way (Niagara) Falls is sort of known for playing.”
Unlike the first meeting with the Lancers, Niagara Falls (17-2) played with more composure and, as Bradberry said, “a lot harder,” which showed right from the opening tip-off.
Senior James Robinson said the game-plan heading into the re-match was focusing on the Lancers and every player’s individual strengths and weaknesses.
“We were really focused on the whole team,” said Robinson, who scored a game-high 26 points. “That was the main goal today because last time we played them, we were too focused on one person.”
Once again, Bradberry noted Lew-Port’s duo of Jalen Duff (22 points) and Bobby Beilein (12 points) were “great scorers.” The mission for Niagara Falls Thursday night was making the duo earn every basket.
“We just wanted to make sure we made it hard on them, to try to contest every shot,” Bradberry said. “We’re not going to stop either one of them, because they’re really good offensive players, but we just wanted to make it hard on them and make them hopefully high volume shooters tonight.”
To Robinson, the chemistry on the team is gelling more and more each game. This was on full display early in the third quarter when the forward had a put-back slam dunk, which erupted the crowd and the entire bench.
“When I’ve scored or anybody’s scored, it’s just a lot of energy and we definitely feed off of it. We definitely come, as a team, together when we score, definitely.”
Bradberry said Thursday could be Robinson’s “breakout game” based on his performance.
“I don’t think James knows how good he is sometimes,” Bradberry said. “So, I challenged him just to sometimes be more aggressive, like tonight. He was really aggressive in the paint where the first game (against Lew-Port) he really wasn’t. and it just comes with experience. He hasn’t ever been the guy on the team and now he’s the guy… That’s the James Robinson we need for the rest of the playoffs.”
Before the Section VI postseason gets underway this upcoming week, Bradberry reflected that the latest NFL title is the latest chapter of the city’s love for the game of basketball.
“I think that just shows you over the years, no matter who’s ended up being the coach, that we have kids that played this game and loved the game,” Bradberry said. “It sort of shows throughout the years with all those titles, it’s really not one coach that’s doing it — it’s continuous.”
In the victory, Niagara Falls had three additional double-figure scorers in Davon Wade (22 points), Nick Estell (13 points) and Omarion Ralands (11 points.) The Wolverines also converted five of their nine 3-pointers in the second half alone.
In the loss, freshman Greyson Barnwell added 12 points for Lew-Port, which ended the regular season 17-3.
