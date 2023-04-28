Live at the plate, die at the plate.
That’s the best way to describe Niagara Falls’ offensive production in 2022, despite an 11-win campaign that ended with an 8-2 loss to Orchard Park in the Class AA semifinals.
Head coach Martha Amoretti said the season-long performance at the plate —- a .229 batting average and a .279 slugging average — was “probably the worst I’ve ever had” since she took over the program in 2013.
And despite still having some cold stretches at the plate to start the 2023 campaign, the Wolverines are starting to learn from last year’s lessons, by currently batting .320 and scoring 9.2 runs per game. And the Wolverines are delivering timely hits against Niagara Frontier League opponents to support strong outings on the mound, led by junior Ava White’s 2.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
The latest example of clutch hitting for Niagara Falls came against North Tonawanda on Thursday. With one swing, sophomore Molly Syposs drilled a walk-off home run over the fence to lift the Wolverines to a 4-3 victory in eight innings.
Early in the season, Niagara Falls (5-1) sits behind only unbeaten Niagara Wheatfield (6-0) in NFL play and, dating back to last season, are 7-1 in games decided by two runs or less. With only seven returning starters from last season and a starting lineup featuring two eighth-graders and a freshman, Amoretti said the Wolverines are collectively learning how to win at the varsity level, especially with games on the line. It’s because those returnees — six of them juniors or above — have helped speed up the learning curve.
“They kind of take these younger classmen under their wings,” Amoretti said. “They help them out as much as they can. Even if it’s giving them a ride to the field or if I’m instructing whatever or if they make a mistake, I’ll tell you what, my girls are fantastic at helping each other out. Making the younger ones feel right at home, even though they may feel a little uncomfortable at first or unsure.”
After jumping out to an 8-3 start last season, the Wolverines hit a rough patch at the start of May with four consecutive losses against Grand Island, NT, Lew-Port and Niagara Wheatfield and were outscored 37-16. So far in 2023, along with Thursday’s win over the Lumberjacks, the Wolverines defeated both the Vikings (2-0 on April 11) and the Lancers (14-2 on April 21).
Senior co-captain Alaynah Hoy believes a combination of team morale, knowing Amoretti’s coaching style and a strong desire to win has fueled the Wolverines’ fire.
“This year, we’re a lot hungrier, we know what to expect,” said Hoy on the team’s strong start, their third consecutive year having won five of its first six games. “We’ve done our homework. We really understand what it takes to win and what we need to do, so we're able to produce that win. And we work constantly on (game) situations. We’re just hungry and we put the work in.”
One of the ultimate goals Niagara Falls has this year, White said, is bringing home the NFL regular season title. To accomplish that feat, the Wolverines know a major step is defeating rival Niagara Wheatfield, a 10-6 loss back on April 20. Thus far, White has had plenty of experience being thrown into tough situations through both her travel team and last season with the Wolverines. As a sophomore, White won eight games for Niagara Falls and through 105 2/3 innings struck out 113 batters and posted a 3.38 ERA.
Having past experience under their belt against league opponents, White said, is a huge tool for the back half of league play.
“We know what to expect and know what we need to do to beat them again,” White said. “So, I know what I need to do against hitters on the mound, as well. I would say if there's anything that we need to do differently, I would say, be more aggressive at the plate, although we are being very aggressive. But, I mean, you can never be too aggressive.”
Along with Hoy and White, Amoretti is relying on veterans Alexis Kresman (team-high 7 RBI) and Emilia Marra (.400, 6 RBI, team-high 10 hits) and newcomers like Chy’Ann Wright (.467, 5 RBI) to keep the momentum going at the plate and in the field.
Outside of decreasing the total of throwing errors this season, Amoretti still believes the team’s success will depend on their hitting production, which she said was “a thorn in our side,” especially during the postseason against the Quakers.
But the potential to make a run in the second half of the regular season and beyond, Amoretti said, is doable if the team tightens up in some areas first.
“I think the girls need to stay focused and … let their talent and instincts take over more at the plate and out on the field,” Amoretti said. “You can't be robotic. We just got to play the game.”
Niagara Falls will continue its season in non-league play against Mount St. Mary’s in the 2023 WNY Athletics Baseball / Softball Day Saturday at 10 a.m. and then resume NFL play at Grand Island Monday at 4:45 p.m.
