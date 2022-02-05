WILLIAMSVILLE — After coming up short in a few key tournaments this year, Niagara Falls left no doubt who the best team in Class AA was on Saturday.
The Wolverines earned four champions, eight finalists and pushed 12 into the Section VI Division I state qualifier, recording 256 points — 84.5 better than runner-up Lancaster — to win the Section VI Class AA championship at Williamsville North High School. It is the third consecutive sectional title for Niagara Falls, including an overall championship last season.
Runner-up performances in the team standings at the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament and the Ken-Ton invitational were disappointments, as was finishing third in the sectional dual championships. But the Wolverines would rather be wrestling their best in the postseason.
“If that means we send more guys to states, personally that’s my favorite time of year,” Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan said. “I know it’s a team sport and an individual sport, but if we can have a van full of kids heading to Albany, that’s where I love to coach. That’s a good stage out there.”
Eian Peterson (102 pounds), Jaden Crumpler (118), Amarfio Reynolds (126), Grady Peterson (132), Darren Christian (138), Mike Syposs (160), Jesiere Carter (160) and Max Hill (172) all advanced to the finals. Crumpler won his second consecutive AA sectional title with a first-round fall, while Reynolds won his third in a row, avenging a 2019 finals loss to Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski.
Peterson, a freshman, scored an escape in the final 10 seconds to earn a 5-4 decision over Frontier’s Cullen Edwards in the 102 finals, while Syposs got the better of teammate and defending sectional champion Carter in an 8-7 decision.
“Eight finalists is impressive, let alone the class tournament,” Eagan said. “That was exciting and there were a couple close matches in the semis that we pulled through. We looked at the team score and said, ‘Man, we are taking off right now.’”
Lockport is sending four to the state qualifier, winning a pair of championships. Kevin Daskavitz pinned Frontier’s Nick Baco in 4 minutes, 47 seconds in the 215 finals, while Stefaan Fearon handed Frontier’s Konrad Krzyszton his first loss of the season in a 7-3 decision at 285.
Maleah McKinney finished third after scoring a late takedown to beat Jamestown’s Connor Bush 9-7 at 110. McKinney is the first female to place at the Class AA meet Lockport program history.
Starpoint romps in Class A
GRAND ISLAND — Starpoint continued its bookmark season by running away with the Class A sectional championship for the first time since 2006, besting Niagara Wheatfield by 61.5 points.
All 13 Spartans who competed advanced to the state qualifier, while 10 reached the finals and five earned championships.
Christopher Uptegrove (126), Griffin LaPlante (132), Gage LaPlante (145), Keith Coleman (152) and Matt Caldwell (215) all won their weight classes, as Uptegrove and Gage LaPlante both won their second career Class A titles.
Niagara Wheatfield sent 11 to the state qualifier and eight to the finals, with Collin Coughenour (138) and Andre Clause (285) both won championships. Cougenhour won his fourth sectional title with a 2-1 decision over teammate Te’Shaun Mathews, while Clause beat teammate Trevon Mathews in a 1-0 decision.
Five Grand Island wrestlers advanced, with a pair of champions. Nik Massaro won the 118-pound championship, while Brian Bielec remained unbeaten to win at 172, his fifth consecutive sectional title.
Starpoint hosts the Section VI Division 1 state qualifier on Feb. 12.
Newfane sends eight to state qualifier
EDEN — Newfane finished third in the team standings behind Class C-D champion Chautauqua Lake and runner-up Falconer, but eight Panthers are moving on to the state qualifier.
Newfane’s Aidan Gillings recorded pins in all three of his matches to cruise to the 132-pound championship, while Simon Lingle defeated Maple Grove’s Matthew Trim to win a 9-2 decision in the 189 finals and Charles Larose scored a 3-0 decision over Falconer’s David Stein to win the 285 title.
Medina pushed three into the state qualifier, including Medina’s Gavin Ciarfella, who beat Eden’s Johnny Vicario in a 3-1 decision in the 126 finals. Four Wilson wrestlers also advanced to the state qualifier.
The Division 2 state qualifier will be held at Jamestown Community College on Feb. 12.
