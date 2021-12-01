Niagara Falls sophomore Kaelyn Walter doing it all

Most people know, it is difficult to manage multiple tasks at once as an adult, let alone a high school student-athlete.
At Niagara Falls High School, 10th-grader Kaelyn Walter lives no ordinary life. In addition to balancing her school work, Walter is on the Wolverines golf team, highly involved with music and also a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Walter recently finished her second season as a member of NFHS golf. She holds a special place with the program as the first-ever female golfer in its history.
Despite an up-and-down season for the squad, Walter said it’s still a great team to be a part of.
“The good thing about the team is, even though we had bad days and the season wasn’t the greatest, everyone was still happy to be there. So that made the season better,” she said.
Additionally, throughout the area, female participation in competitive golf has increased across several local high schools. To see that spark in interest for the game, and to hold the title of first female NF golfer, means a lot to Walter.
“I’m definitely proud to have that title,” Walter said. “I wish there were more girls that would want to play golf in the Falls, but I’m the first one, and hopefully there’s a little girl in elementary school that didn’t want to golf because she didn’t see any girls do it, but then if she sees I did it, then hopefully it’ll improve the team down the road. …
“I love seeing, not just in golf but all sports, women taking over the leagues and doing well. It’s always nice when we pull up to a match and there’s another girl on the other team and it’s like we have this understanding, so we always smile at each other and it’s always good vibes between us.”
Walter began golfing approximately three years ago, working with a coach at least twice a month. At the beginning, like most golfers, Walter said her skill level was low, but she has improved over the years. She added she enjoys playing rounds with her father, Corey, and friends.
Outside of her love of golf, Walter has played guitar since she was 6 years old. She’s stuck with it ever since and it’s grown from weekly lessons to moving between studios with her teacher.
“It’s just something I enjoy doing. I like to learn my favorite songs and just hang out and play music. There’s really nothing much better than that,” Walter said.
Additionally, when the clubs are stored away and the guitar is in the case, Walter has discovered the realms of acting.
That's a pretty recent development, aided by her father, who is also a SAG member. Two years ago, A Quiet Place Part II was filmed in various locations around Western New York. Walter was cast as background in the film and immediately fell in love with acting.
“We’ve been making connections and I’ve been meeting so many amazing people and it just keeps growing from there and I couldn’t be any happier,” Walter said.
In addition to A Quiet Place Part II, Walter earned small roles in Bad Cupid (2021) and the upcoming Heartbreak Falls (2023).
Walter said with a laugh, “It sounds nice to say, ‘I’m part of the guild.’ At 15, it’s not much better.”
All of these activities, in addition to maintaining school work, could definitely seem like a chore to many. For Walter, she said ever since she’s been young, she has kept the same mindset to appreciate everything and anything she does in life and looks forward to all the tasks at hand.
“I’ve always, since I was younger, liked to stay busy and I’ve always took school and sports and all of that," she said. "I think I just wake up every day and know I have a purpose for that day and I know what I want to get done. And I just make sure I meet all those marks and it works for me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.