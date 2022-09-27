Niagara Falls community and school board members refuse to allow allegations of racism to be cast aside.
Many initially pleased with the response by North Tonawanda school officials in the wake of a Sept. 15 incident of alleged racism in which NT student fans lobbed slurs at Niagara Falls players during a junior varsity girls soccer game have soured following a press release announcing the end of an investigation.
North Tonawanda Superintendent Gregory Woytila, who declined to speak with GNN Sports through his secretary on Sept. 16 and did not respond to follow-up emails last week, issued a written statement on Sept. 19 and video statement on Sept. 21. While Woytila did outline potential repercussions for future violators of “inappropriate behavior,” neither acknowledged any degree of racism, explained details of the incident or disclosed whether or not punishment was handed down to the alleged offenders.
The perceived failed response drew the ire of Niagara Falls community and school board members, many of whom spoke at the NF school board meeting Thursday. Falls board member Earl Bass called the response “pathetic at best.”
“Our children were done a severe disservice and I expect more,” Bass said. “Until that happens, they’re just going to have to deal with the people who are going to agitate the situation and trouble the waters until something happens.”
Superintendent Mark Laurrie pushed for a sit down between the NT administration and NF representatives, which has been granted. He also confirmed he would join Falls community members at North Tonawanda’s Oct. 5 school board meeting.
Bass and Laurrie both felt if Falls students were accused of similar behavior, the tenor of response would have been more firm and decisive.
“We have a responsibility to use every teachable moment to make sure kids are held accountable and taught a proper way to be fans and be supporters,” Laurrie said. “That’s what I’m hoping we can get out of it from North Tonawanda.”
While all those interviewed by GNN Sports for this story stopped short of labeling North Tonawanda and all of its residents as racists, many did mention a pattern of such behavior occurring in the city in the past.
Several stories were shared following a Facebook post from Niagara Falls Housing Authority Director Samika Sullivan, whose daughter, Legend Lewis, plays for NF's JV soccer team and gave the board and her mother an account of what took place.
Many are also pointing toward a string of events that occurred in North Tonawanda in 2020, including a bullying incident of a student on school grounds that resulted in four teenagers being charged and finally removing the "Sundown Town" signs in the city.
“I’ve talked to (NT) residents — not Black residents, but caucasian residents — and they say racism is still heavy in North Tonawanda,” Falls city councilman Donta Myles said. “It’s not just history, they still have this culture of racism that lingers over the city.
"I’ll never group every resident, but the culture of racism has been heavy for a long time and there hasn’t been a whole lot to show change has occurred. This is a chance for local government, local leadership, the school board, the superintendent and everyone involved to right some wrongs. As of this time, it seems like it’s been an epic failure when it comes down to how they responded to this incident.”
•••
Solutions have already taken shape at Niagara Falls, as well. Laurrie announced the formation of an advisory committee composed of students to help aid others in such situations, while having what he calls “spotters” attend soccer games to help notify or stop such behavior in the future.
Laurrie also gave players permission to walk off the field if such circumstances occur again. But Bass was adamant the school and community members could not let the incident, which he views as an opportunity to create significant change, fade away.
“The way it came out almost seemed as if they didn’t care,” Bass said. “I don’t know if they just want it to go away or what, but it’s not going to. … It’s time for them to be held accountable. The parents who are involved are just going to fold. (NT’s) going to have to do something.”
Niagara Falls may feel North Tonawanda’s response was inadequate, but its own has been coordinated and succinct. Rather than pushing for criminal charges or expulsion of the culprits, Falls has hoped for sensitivity training or other activities that lead to more discussions.
“If we can’t handle situations like this now, how are we going to be able to navigate the future?” said Ezra Scott, a former Niagara Falls city councilman. “This is about how we move forward, not only for right now, but how we move forward in a progressive manner. We are in a climate where there’s a lot of political and racial tensions.”
Scott pointed to research that indicates racism is learned behavior rooted in ignorance that stems from social exclusiveness. He believes conversation will lead to better understanding of the impact of racial stereotypes and coarse language.
“No one’s coming for blood. No one’s coming to fight. We’re coming to engage the leaders of North Tonawanda and see how we can find solutions,” said Scott, a pupil service assistant at Niagara Falls. “… Without that communication, there’s misunderstanding. Without that communication, we’re just seen as angry Black people looking for any moment we can scream racism. What we’re looking for is respect.”
Scott was skeptical of North Tonawanda’s announcement that it would provide more security at games or that it would make a difference, asking if the school would actually make budget changes to make it happen. He quoted state Sen. Rob Ortt, a North Tonawanda native: “Show us your budget and that will tell us where your priorities really lie.”
Falls school board member Clara Dunn was more apprehensive in general, saying at the meeting, “When do we stop saying this is acceptable? When Jesus comes back? Because I don’t see it happening now.”
