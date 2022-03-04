Rod Brown came back to Niagara Falls for his senior season because he wanted to be part of the tradition. He wanted a chance to play for a championship at Buffalo State College.
He looked comfortable and confident in his appearance at Buffalo State on Wednesday, leading the Wolverines with 19 points in a 59-52 win over Orchard Park in the Section VI Class AA semifinals. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that a kid nicknamed “Movie” was at ease under the bright lights.
Brown led the charge of an unrelentingly sticky defensive performance, hassling Quaker guards for 94 feet. When Niagara Falls needed a basket, Brown stepped up with a game-changing 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
He was always the first player to embrace a teammate after a big play or offer reassurance after a negative one. And when the game ended, Brown was the first player to bound into the student section to take selfies, making it clear the affection he has for Niagara Falls has been reciprocated in a short period of time.
Now, as Niagara Falls competes for a sixth sectional title in seven years against No. 1 Jamestown in the Class AA sectional finals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Brown can become part of the history he has admired for so long.
“We don’t have much coming from our town, so basketball is pretty much our nature,” Brown said. “That’s our hobby, that’s what we do. The legacies of Willie Lightfoot, Jonny Flynn, Roddy Gayle and Jalen Bradberry — all those guys are elite. Just to have that chance to get back here and play every game feels good.”
Brown is a true showman who enjoys the cheers and adulation of the crowd, knowing just how to placate to the fans. But he can also take criticism without putting a dent in his confidence.
Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry is harder on Brown than perhaps any other player on the team. A game hasn’t passed without hearing a frustrated Bradberry shout, “Rod!”
But it’s not because Bradberry dislikes Brown. He loves him. Bradberry sees the potential oozing out of the 5-foot-10 guard. He also knows that Brown not only handles the critiques, but welcomes them. Brown soaks up the criticism and knowledge his coach can offer, using it to help him continue to become a better player.
“I’m hard on him because, being a leader, there are times he needs to settle us down and get us into stuff,” Bradberry said. “He takes my criticism as hard as anybody ever has and he plays through it. … He told me he wanted to be coached hard and I told him he was going to be coached hard.”
Brown showed flashes last season, averaging 7.6 points per game for Sweet Home, where he was a two-year varsity player after moving to Amherst prior to his sophomore year. Niagara Falls has not always needed volume scoring from Brown — he's averaging 10.5 points — but most of his best performances typically have come in the biggest games.
He had 22 points against St. Joe's on Dec. 4, and when the Wolverines needed a win during a tough stretch of the season, Brown scored 22 points in a 74-47 victory over Lockport on Jan. 20.
Niagara Falls’ top outside threat, Brown has a team-best 43 3-pointers. And even though he has not recorded a steal in three games, Brown’s defensive pressure has altered each of the Wolverines’ first two sectional games, both come-from-behind victories.
“From a leadership standpoint, from an emotional standpoint, from a defensive standpoint — he’s been a huge leader for us,” Bradberry said. “... He’s fearless. He’s going to take shots. He’s going to make them or he’s going to miss them, but he’s going to put the team on his back.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.